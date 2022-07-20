McFarling: ACC needs cutthroat deal-making, not delusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you came here to be inspired, you picked the wrong neighborhood.

The movers and shakers in college football reside in Rosemont, Illinois (site of the Big Ten headquarters) and Birmingham, Alabama, home of the SEC. Here you’re going to find a nice guy with a conservative haircut who lives in a 1950s-style rambler with a Buick Skylark parked in the driveway.

Sorry for the tortured metaphor, but I’m only following the lead of the ACC commissioner here. Jim Phillips used the word “neighborhood” six times during his hourlong chat with the media Wednesday in an ominous opening to the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff.

His analogy regarding Big Ten and SEC expansion was that he doesn’t want a precious few leagues living in “gated communities” to the detriment of everyone else. He wants all the entities in college sports to work together, to consider the big picture, to understand that college sports are about more than football and basketball. Tap the brakes, in other words, because there are children at play around here.

Fat chance.

ACC fans needed a “Braveheart”-style speech out of Phillips, assurances that this league was going to survive come hell or high water. They needed vows that the revenue gaps with the Big Two leagues could close thanks to creative realignment and negotiating. They needed fightin’ words.

Instead, they got delusion.

“We are not the professional ranks,” Phillips said. “This is not the NFL or NBA Light. We all remain competitive with one another, but this is not and should not be a winner-take-all or a zero-sum structure.

“College athletics has never been elitist or singularly commercial. It's provided countless individuals with a path to higher education and, therefore, life-changing possibilities. Access, opportunity at a modern rules-based structure, should all remain a priority as we continue to evolve.”

Nice thoughts, all. But crazy! Outdated.

College football is more NFL Light than ever. Has been for years, and it isn’t going back. The longer you cling to ideals that nobody in big-time college football adheres to anymore, the quicker your once-leafy neighborhood goes up in flames.

"I think we all understand we have a deeper responsibility than our own conference," Phillips said.

Actually, the Big Ten just proved the opposite by snatching UCLA and Southern Cal from the Pac-12. The SEC did the same a year earlier by pilfering Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. This is how the survivors operate.

In fairness, Phillips in a tough spot. The Big Ten officially turned “the alliance” among the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten into the laughingstock everybody assumed it was from the outset. It strengthened the Big Ten financially, moving it (along with the SEC) even further away from the other leagues.

It sent property values in those locales plummeting.

“All neighborhoods need to be healthy,” Phillips said. “We understand where those two leagues are. No one is ignoring that. We're all trying to find ways to close that gap.”

Other than saying (multiple times) that “all options are on the table,” Phillips offered few details on how that gap actually could be closed. The ACC’s television deal with ESPN runs through the 2035-36 school year.

The miracle solution would be for Notre Dame to swoop in and join the ACC as a football member, providing more value to the league and justifying a more lucrative TV deal. If that seemed unlikely at this time last year, it’s even unlikelier now.

“I know what independence means to Notre Dame,” Phillips said. “So you respect it, and I know that if there comes a time that Notre Dame would consider moving to a conference and away from independence, I feel really good about it being the ACC.”

Really? When the Irish are geographically nestled in the footprint of the Big Ten, which offers more money and just added their classic rival USC? They’d want to join the ACC out of the kindness of their hearts?

Hard to envision that. Kindness isn’t part of the calculus anymore. This is a cutthroat climate, NFL Light, and Phillips and the ACC must adjust accordingly.

If they don’t? Well, there goes the neighborhood.