McFarling: Amid change at the top, plenty feels familiar for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Once the shock wore off, they realized that not much has changed at all.

After Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned abruptly at the end of last season, in came Tony Elliott. Both are accomplished football men, family men, disciplined men. A lot of the tenets the 2021 Cavaliers espoused remain the same for 2022.

“Coach Mendenhall and Coach Elliott are two totally different guys, but they have a lot of the same values and principles,” veteran UVa receiver Keytaon Thompson said. “The program has shifted a little bit, but I wouldn’t say it’s any crazy, drastic changes. We’re heading in the right direction, and we have a strong culture.”

With so many familiar faces dotting this roster — particularly on offense — Elliott’s task is much different than the one Mendenhall undertook in his 2016 debut. The Cavaliers don’t have to strip down everything and start anew. They simply need to find a way to get more out of what they have.

Virginia wasted a record-setting offensive season last year by finishing 6-6 and failing to defeat rival Virginia Tech. But just three years removed from a nine-win campaign that featured a Coastal Division title and a trip to the Orange Bowl, the Cavaliers know they are capable.

The choice by quarterback Brennan Armstrong to return for one more year made certain of that.

“He brings initial credibility to me by making a decision to stay,” Elliott said. “One of the points that he wanted to illustrate to me early on is, ‘Coach, this ain't about stats. This is about winning. I want to win.’”

After piloting the nation’s No. 2-ranked passing attack last season, Armstrong expects the offense to have more balance under Elliott and new coordinator Des Kitchings, who most recently coached the Atlanta Falcons’ running backs.

More balance is the aim, anyway. Much will depend on this overhauled offensive line, which enters 2022 with a combined two starts.

“We don’t have to be world-beaters,” Kitchings said of the O-line. “We’ve just got to cover guys up, strain, finish and give the back a crease to try to run the ball. If we do that more times than we don’t, we’ve got a chance.

“You would like to think that until we prove we can run the ball, that should give us some favorable run boxes defensively.”

Given that, new running backs coach Keith Gaither will not be grading his players on a curve.

“No, sir,” Gaither said. “I’m going to grade them the same way, whether we’ve got a veteran O-line or just one guy that’s played: They get the ball, we expect them to get four yards. That’s the expectation.”

UVa’s defense allowed 31.8 points per game last year — an unacceptable number that tied for 103rd nationally. Much like with the offensive line, simply being serviceable on this side of the ball would be enough to give UVa plenty of chances to win, given their skill-position potency on offense.

A season anywhere close to last year’s would push Armstrong beyond 10,000 career passing yards. The southpaw needs just 678 aerial yards to eclipse Matt Schaub (7,502 yards from 2000-03) for the UVa career record.

“It's not personal for me,” Armstrong said. “No personal goal. That's not the reason why I came back. It was always the team-goal stuff. I feel like we just have more to give, more wins.

“It didn't matter about who was the coach, in all honesty. Obviously, I trust Coach Elliott, but I just wanted to do it one more time, be with the guys.”

In that regard, nothing has changed at all.