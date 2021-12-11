McFarling: As ACC dust settles, Miami's actions speak the loudest

Virginia Tech announced a $5.5 million budget for assistant coaches when it hired Brent Pry, That’s a significant increase over the $3.52 million allotted for Justin Fuente’s staff in 2021 (which became $3.17 million after COVID-19 related cuts), but it’s still dwarfed by Clemson’s number and, by extension, Miami’s.

The Tigers have been a problem for everyone in the ACC, but at least the Hokies and Cavaliers could take solace in playing in the Coastal Division. That side of the bracket has been wide open. When UVa won the Coastal in 2019, the Cavaliers became the seventh different team in seven years to claim it.

Miami aims to change that — and is throwing around enough money to do it. That’s a scary thought for the Hokies.

Think about it: Since joining the ACC, how often has Tech truly had to fear the Hurricanes? Miami’s played in the conference title game only once, under Mark Richt in 2017. Meanwhile, the Hokies have been to five ACC title games and won three of them.

Every reporter (including me) who’s covered a game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has tweeted out that picture of the sparse crowd right before kickoff. But when that place is full, it’s as loud as any.