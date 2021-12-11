McFarling: As ACC dust settles, Miami's actions speak the loudest

College football’s silly season is drawing to a close. The last of the flights are being tracked. Both commonwealth schools have new head coaches, and the bully of the ACC will have two new coordinators.
But here’s the upshot of it all, from a conference perspective: December 2021 will be remembered as the moment the University of Miami got serious about football again.
It’s not the Mario Cristobal hire on its own that proves this. Anybody who watched Cristobal’s Oregon team capitulate twice to Utah over the past month knows that his presence alone doesn’t guarantee success. Rather, it’s the financial commitment the Hurricanes made — one that was required to lure Cristobal back home from the West Coast — that signals their intentions to become a force once more.
UM gave Cristobal a 10-year, $80 million contract. According to the Miami Herald, fired coach Manny Diaz was set to make between $7 million and $8 million combined over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, meaning the Hurricanes are essentially paying twice as much for their coach today than they would have had they retained Diaz.
Per Manny Navarro of The Athletic, Cristobal’s deal also guarantees that the Hurricanes will have the highest assistant coaching pool in the conference. Not all such salaries are public record, but Navarro notes that Clemson spent $8.42 million on assistants in 2021.
Virginia Tech announced a $5.5 million budget for assistant coaches when it hired Brent Pry, That’s a significant increase over the $3.52 million allotted for Justin Fuente’s staff in 2021 (which became $3.17 million after COVID-19 related cuts), but it’s still dwarfed by Clemson’s number and, by extension, Miami’s.
The Tigers have been a problem for everyone in the ACC, but at least the Hokies and Cavaliers could take solace in playing in the Coastal Division. That side of the bracket has been wide open. When UVa won the Coastal in 2019, the Cavaliers became the seventh different team in seven years to claim it.
Miami aims to change that — and is throwing around enough money to do it. That’s a scary thought for the Hokies.
Think about it: Since joining the ACC, how often has Tech truly had to fear the Hurricanes? Miami’s played in the conference title game only once, under Mark Richt in 2017. Meanwhile, the Hokies have been to five ACC title games and won three of them.
Every reporter (including me) who’s covered a game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has tweeted out that picture of the sparse crowd right before kickoff. But when that place is full, it’s as loud as any.
A madhouse throng of 63,932 cheered undefeated and 10th-ranked Miami to a 28-10 victory over the one-loss, 13th-ranked Hokies in 2017 — the most consequential meeting in recent vintage.
“I have been to a bunch of games here,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said that night. “I think the closest to the atmosphere they had here tonight was when [Michael] Vick came in his sophomore year. They beat us. We were a top-five football program at that time. I have not seen the atmosphere here like this in a long, long time.”
And if we see it again, which now seems a distinct possibility? Foster likely will be glad that he’s retired.
Roanoke Dazzle smothered and covered
If you want me to read your book, including the scene of a late-night confrontation in a Roanoke Waffle House is a good way to do it.
Kevin Owens has done that. His recently released book, “Overseas Famous: The Travels and Tribulations of a Basketball Globetrotter” includes a chapter on the 6-foot-10 post player’s time with the Roanoke Dazzle, which spanned three seasons beginning in 2003-04.
While most of the book is devoted to his time overseas, Owens provides insight on what it was like playing for the defunct NBADL franchise. The New Jersey native has a conversational, unflinching writing style that basketball fans will enjoy — even if they might not love what happened at the Waffle House.