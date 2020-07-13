McFarling: At UVa, clear eyes, full hearts, can’t shower in the locker room

UVa reported last week that two of the 110 football players tested were positive for the virus. While those two are self-isolating for at least 10 days, the rest of the players are navigating a labyrinth of safety requirements to get their work in.

Players wear masks during workouts. They have to answer a questionnaire and get their temperature checked before they’re given access to the McCue Center. They live in dorms where no visitors are allowed — no family, no friends, not even other football players.

They arrive at practice fully dressed, shower only at home, then bring their football equipment to a drop-off point where it is sanitized for the next day’s practice. They pick up their food at a tent and eat it either in their rooms or at the outdoor common space near their dorms.

“It’s about as safe an environment that you can find, maybe on the planet,” Mendenhall said. “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance. We’re educating and we’re educating and we’re educating and we’re educating.”

Mendenhall has taken a hands-on approach to familiarizing the players with all the protocols, but he ultimately wants this effort to be player-driven. Team leaders such as Charles Snowden and Terrell Jana have been entrusted with helping keep the team accountable.