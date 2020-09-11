McFarling: Cavaliers look to defend what exists

“So yeah, I'm conflicted, and that's the best way I can put it."

In that spirit, he leads his team into the great unknown. The season could end after eight games. It could end after three.

It could end before it even starts.

Given all that, the bizarre opener that lies before the Cavaliers ought to be a welcome one. Playing Virginia Tech first gives UVa an opportunity, should it win, to proclaim that the progress made in recent years continues. Whatever happens after that wouldn’t be able to mitigate this.

Ramping up to Thanksgiving week, as Tech and UVa normally do, would only give the virus more time to shut down the rivalry game. As it is, if one game is played, it will be the most important one that the Cavaliers play annually.

VMI, which was UVa’s Week 1 opponent when the ACC unveiled its 11-game scheduling model in late July, was kind enough to get out of the way when the Southern Conference bagged fall sports. North Carolina State’s on-campus struggles with containing COVID-19 led to Tech’s opener against the Wolfpack being pushed back until later in the month.

In a season when very little is clear, the stakes in the first game are.