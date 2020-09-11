McFarling: Cavaliers look to defend what exists

How does one defend what isn’t there?
In normal times, the Virginia Cavaliers would be looking to repeat as Coastal Division champions, showing the ACC that they are here to stay.
Instead, the divisional structure is taking the year off in a pandemic-altered schedule. The Cavaliers find themselves thrown into a 15-team crab pot, and they might not have the claws to get more than halfway up the walls.
This time last year, remember, that was the big news: Virginia had been picked to win the Coastal for the first time. It was a declaration of newfound respect, something the Cavaliers appreciated but knew they had to earn.
And then they went and did it. Quarterback Bryce Perkins and a solid defense opened and closed the regular season with separate four-game winning streaks, including November conference victories against North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech that ultimately clinched the division.
Will any team, anywhere, even have the chance to record a single four-game winning streak this year? We have no idea. UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall is admittedly torn between the harsh realities of playing during a pandemic and the desire to reward his players for their hard work and COVID-19 conscientiousness.
“It's tricky, because philosophically and morally I have a strong thought, and then I have these relationships with my team and they want to play,” Mendenhall said. “They want me to coach them and they want to be safe at the same time, and I think I can help them do that.
“So yeah, I'm conflicted, and that's the best way I can put it."
In that spirit, he leads his team into the great unknown. The season could end after eight games. It could end after three.
It could end before it even starts.
Given all that, the bizarre opener that lies before the Cavaliers ought to be a welcome one. Playing Virginia Tech first gives UVa an opportunity, should it win, to proclaim that the progress made in recent years continues. Whatever happens after that wouldn’t be able to mitigate this.
Ramping up to Thanksgiving week, as Tech and UVa normally do, would only give the virus more time to shut down the rivalry game. As it is, if one game is played, it will be the most important one that the Cavaliers play annually.
VMI, which was UVa’s Week 1 opponent when the ACC unveiled its 11-game scheduling model in late July, was kind enough to get out of the way when the Southern Conference bagged fall sports. North Carolina State’s on-campus struggles with containing COVID-19 led to Tech’s opener against the Wolfpack being pushed back until later in the month.
In a season when very little is clear, the stakes in the first game are.
The Cavaliers are likely to be an underdog in all five of their road games against Tech, Clemson, Wake Forest, Miami and Florida State. Reduced crowds in all of those settings make the trips slightly less daunting, but it’s clear that they’ll have to make Scott Stadium a fortress.
First, though, they’ll play their biggest game of the year. There’s no division to defend, but at least there’s still a cup.
