McFarling: Cavaliers soar into semis thanks to unlikely star

The Cavaliers? Well, they really had no other choice. On their previous possession, they’d tried to execute a similar play after running the clock down. They wound up with a contested shot from Trey Murphy that never hit the rim, triggering a shot-clock violation that gave Syracuse its opportunity to tie the game.

So this time, when point guard Kihei Clark dribbled to his left and spotted Beekman in the opposite corner, he zipped the pass over there.

It was as good an option as any.

“If he keeps shooting, they're eventually going to fall,” Hauser said. “He stuck with it. He knew he had to shoot it. He was open. He shot it in rhythm. He's one of those kids that just keeps coming back.”

Beekman didn’t have the luxury — or potential hindrance — of mulling it over much. But as the pass came his way, he had just enough time to understand the gravity of his next act.

“I was just thinking, ‘It's a big shot,’” Beekman said. “My coaches, everybody believed in me, so they wouldn't have me out there for no reason. It was a big shot I had to make.”

And he did, erasing all the regrets the Cavaliers could have had with an alternate finish.