McFarling: Dog days behind him, UVa's Blount embracing 'final hurrah'

Blount has never redshirted, so he wouldn’t have been able to come back without the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for all players because of the pandemic. He’s thankful for the opportunity and viewing this season with enhanced urgency.

“I embrace it as there’s no second chances,” Blount said. “I got lucky with one, but now this is it. This is the final hurrah, I guess, for myself. If I really want to get to the next level, I want to win a championship. I want to win the Coastal again. I want to beat Virginia Tech. If I want to do it, this is the last year for me to do it.”

A big season for Blount would be a much more appropriate capper for a career that’s exceeded many expectations. A two-star recruit coming out of Landmark Christian School in the Atlanta metro area, Blount ignored the Cavaliers’ record (2-10) and opted to follow his father, Tony, to UVa.

“He kind of sold it to me, but never like, ‘You’ve got to go there,’” Blount said of his father, who played safety at UVa from 1976-79. “I’d say the only school he told me not to go to was Virginia Tech, because he wouldn’t let me do that as a legacy. But I think he’s done a great job not being too much of a dad, not too much of a coach, but just kind of being a friend, honestly, through all this process.”