McFarling: For Price-led Hokies, 'the VT never comes off'

They brought the Commonwealth Cup into their meeting rooms this week. The Virginia Tech Hokies wanted to be reminded of what’s at stake, to see the prize every day as they went to work preparing for Saturday’s game against Virginia.
Such a move makes sense, but it really wasn’t necessary. A better symbol of this game’s significance lives and breathes among them, stands before them every day.
J.C. Price isn’t just an interim coach. For Tech’s players, the former defensive lineman is a connection point to something bigger, a reminder that what happens Saturday will echo 20 or 30 years from now — at least in their own lives.
“He’s a Hokie,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said of Price. “Really, he’s me. He’s the guys on our team. We are part of the brotherhood here.
“I’d run through a wall for him. I love that man. He’s been an incredible coach this past week for us. That’s exactly what we needed.”
Price split his four meetings with the Cavaliers during his playing tenure from 1991-95, winning twice in Charlottesville and losing twice in Blacksburg. He’s memory of those long-ago battles is absurdly vivid.
Here’s guessing that circa 2045, the current Hokies will have similar recall. Because if there were any chance they’d take this opportunity for granted, they’d only need to look to the head of the room.
“Everything that you guys see, he displays it,” Tech defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt said of Price. “You could cut him open, and he’s bleeding orange and maroon. He has so much love and pride in the school; it’s pretty evident to us, and it inspires us. It shows how it is to be a proud Virginia Tech alum.
“‘The VT never comes off’ is a saying that I’ve heard since I’ve been here. He definitely embodies that. It’s kind of special to see, you know?”
That spirit has been evident in this group. Regardless of results, the 2021 Hokies care deeply about each other and the product they put on the field.
Tre Turner encapsulated that investment last weekend when, because of a respiratory issue that prevented him from flying, he agreed to a 23-hour round-trip car ride just to play at Miami.
Nobody would have blamed him had he taken a pass on that to rest up. So why do it?
“To play with my teammates,” Turner said. “I never second-guessed it. I didn’t think twice about it. When they told me I couldn’t fly, I’m like, ‘OK, so who’s driving?’
“I’m not just going to pick and choose not to play with my brothers. This is my family. This is my team. I’m going to play every game I can.”
Only one more is guaranteed, and it’s a doozy. The Hokies are a touchdown underdog for a reason. The Cavaliers have one of the best offenses in the country.
The Hokies have … well, hope. And each other. And the Cup that sat with them in the meeting rooms. And the confidence that comes from having won 16 of the past 17 encounters in this rivalry.
“We still own the state,” Hollifield said. “We are Virginia Tech. We will never be the lesser of those two universities. Those guys up the road, they don’t have the culture we have. What we have here is something special, and we have to let that shine on Saturday.
“You can right a lot of wrongs with this one. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we play a great game.”