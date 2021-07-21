McFarling: For Tech and UVa, new NIL policy excites, jangles nerves

When he first addressed NIL with his team, Fuente said all the players were excited. But he wanted to warn them, too.

“Well, how are you going to like it when the guy you’re sitting next to, you’re playing, he’s not, and he’s making more money than you?” Fuente remembers asking them. “That has a chance to happen. I think it’s going to be a great juggling act. I want kids to get what they deserve. I do not want kids to lose sight of what is actually important.”

In addition to the Tech compliance office oversight, Burmeister has enlisted some family friends to review his potential deals and make sure he’s not making any reckless decisions. He said he primarily plans to endorse products he’s already used before.

Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban said his quarterback, Bryce Young, has struck deals that have “approached ungodly numbers,” adding that “it’s almost seven figures.” Young hasn’t even played a game yet for the Crimson Tide.

While Tech and UVa don’t have any megadeals like that, this season figures to be a fascinating case study. What percentage of players will wind up with deals? How big will they get? Will there be any major issues, either within locker rooms or with compliance?