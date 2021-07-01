McFarling: Hey, Kansas State — we're watching you!

Kansas State seems like a hard school to hate — but it’s time to start.
Boooooooo, Wildcats! A pox on their programs, from football to softball to tennis!
Hey, it’s either them or us.
And then there were two. After Mississippi State finished off Vanderbilt on Wednesday night to win the College World Series, there are only a pair of Power Five teams remaining that have never won an NCAA national championship in any varsity team sport.
One is Kansas State.
The other is Virginia Tech.
Now, I know what you might be thinking: “Hold on there, Buster. I seem to recall the Hokies winning a bass fishing national championship in 2007. Matter of fact, I was at the lake in Little Rock where it happened!”
That they did. Alas, that was a club sport. The title deserves endless celebration, but it doesn’t do anything to get Tech off that troublesome — and, over the past week, ubiquitous — graphic along with those Wildcats.
The Hokies have had their chances. Nobody can forget that Michael Vick-led football team leading Florida State 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter of the 2000 BCS national championship game before falling 46-29.
The men’s soccer team made the College Cup — that sport’s final four — in 2007. The women’s team did the same six years later.
Tech’s softball squad advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2008 and was one win away from doing it again this year.
The wrestling team finished fourth in the nation in 2016 and eighth in 2014.
The men’s golf team has won a dozen conference titles but never a national one. Men’s and women’s track have combined for 17 individual championships but are still seeking a team title.
Add it all up, and we have ourselves a good ol’ fashioned showdown with those men and women in the Midwest.
Don’t try any funny business, Wildcats. We’re watching you.
NIL thrill
The new name, image and likeness era officially began in college sports on Thursday, and athletes didn’t need any extra nudging in their pursuit of cashing in.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix immediately sent out a social media post promoting his partnership with a brand of sweet tea (“How SWEET it is,” he wrote.) Miami QB D’Eriq King is one of many athletes who are launching their own brand of apparel.
An Iowa basketball player announced he’ll be doing a paid appearance at an Iowa City fireworks shop over the holiday weekend. Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer announced that he’ll be playing country music gigs for money in Huntington.
And on and on it goes. Good for all of them. This is long overdue.
But my favorite development of NIL day was a tweet from Michigan State kicker Matthew Coghlin that posted around 10 a.m.:
“This is a paid tweet to tell you to listen to the Locked On Spartans podcast. I’ve never listened to it, but I’m sure it’s not terrible.”
More of this, please.
Speaking of money…
Congratulations are in order to all of us. The Virginia Lottery announced Thursday that we have become the quickest state ever to reach $1 billion in sports bets.
Unfortunately, we didn’t win all those bets. Through the end of May, Virginians had wagered $1.092 billion and won $1.007 billion.
So we’re down roughly $85 million. Or as Clark Griswold put it in “Vegas Vacation,” we’re about even.
