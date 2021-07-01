McFarling: Hey, Kansas State — we're watching you!

Kansas State seems like a hard school to hate — but it’s time to start.

Boooooooo, Wildcats! A pox on their programs, from football to softball to tennis!

Hey, it’s either them or us.

And then there were two. After Mississippi State finished off Vanderbilt on Wednesday night to win the College World Series, there are only a pair of Power Five teams remaining that have never won an NCAA national championship in any varsity team sport.

One is Kansas State.

The other is Virginia Tech.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: “Hold on there, Buster. I seem to recall the Hokies winning a bass fishing national championship in 2007. Matter of fact, I was at the lake in Little Rock where it happened!”

That they did. Alas, that was a club sport. The title deserves endless celebration, but it doesn’t do anything to get Tech off that troublesome — and, over the past week, ubiquitous — graphic along with those Wildcats.

The Hokies have had their chances. Nobody can forget that Michael Vick-led football team leading Florida State 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter of the 2000 BCS national championship game before falling 46-29.