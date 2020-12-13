McFarling: Hokies tap back into the joy

The others wanted to do this from the beginning, and at Tech, they still want to do it now. Somehow.

And that’s really the answer to the question we were all asking around 11 p.m. on Saturday: How in the world could the Hokies play their best game of the season after a four-game losing streak punctuated by two blowout defeats?

Because they still love being out there.

You could see it in the ferocious hits being laid by fifth-year senior Divine Deablo, who made the game-sealing interception. You could see it in the tough running of senior Jalen Holston, who’s been more of a part-time player than he probably would have liked but always seems to give the team something.

You could see it in Burmeister, who managed the game masterfully while throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown in his first start since Week 3.

That’s a guy who broke three toes in October when a lineman stepped on his foot in practice.

“This dude’s one of the toughest dudes you’ll ever meet,” said center Brock Hoffman, Burmeister’s roommate. “He practiced, what, two days later? They casted him up and he went to practice so he could prepare if he needed to.”

In the middle of a pandemic, remember.