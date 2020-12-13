McFarling: Hokies tap back into the joy

BLACKSBURG – You could end on this, very easily.
You could revel in this. Pack it up. Exhale. Go home. Stop taking COVID-19 tests. See your family, celebrate the holidays, start looking forward to 2021.
But Virginia Tech’s players say they want to play on if given the chance.
That wouldn’t be my choice. I’d take Saturday night’s 33-15 victory over Virginia and run as far away from the Merryman Center as I could get. I’d grudgingly say goodbye to the 27-year bowl streak – the nation’s longest active run. I’d just stick an asterisk on it like we’re doing with so many other things in this hellish year, then try to start a new streak in 2021.
But I’m not a football player. Football players are different.
“It’s another game,” Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister said of the possibility of playing in a bowl. “So let’s get it!”
“I’d definitely love to play in a bowl,” said Tech running back Khalil Herbert, who showed once again why he’s got a NFL future by running for 162 yards and a touchdown. “I’ve never been to a bowl game, so being able to play in a bowl would be something great.”
Make no mistake: The players are why this season has been played. It’s not the television money, which is substantial and important. Nobody can force these guys to get on the field in the middle of a pandemic. Some, of course, opted out, with the blessing of their coaches.
The others wanted to do this from the beginning, and at Tech, they still want to do it now. Somehow.
And that’s really the answer to the question we were all asking around 11 p.m. on Saturday: How in the world could the Hokies play their best game of the season after a four-game losing streak punctuated by two blowout defeats?
Because they still love being out there.
You could see it in the ferocious hits being laid by fifth-year senior Divine Deablo, who made the game-sealing interception. You could see it in the tough running of senior Jalen Holston, who’s been more of a part-time player than he probably would have liked but always seems to give the team something.
You could see it in Burmeister, who managed the game masterfully while throwing for 212 yards and a touchdown in his first start since Week 3.
That’s a guy who broke three toes in October when a lineman stepped on his foot in practice.
“This dude’s one of the toughest dudes you’ll ever meet,” said center Brock Hoffman, Burmeister’s roommate. “He practiced, what, two days later? They casted him up and he went to practice so he could prepare if he needed to.”
In the middle of a pandemic, remember.
How coach coach Justin Fuente forget? That part has weighed on him more than anybody in that locker room. He’s the one responsible for trying to keep these players both healthy and prepared to do things like they did Saturday night – a standard they’ve struggled to meet in the second half of the campaign.
“It's been the most trying season,” he said after the game. “This has nothing to do with wins and losses…When we were 2-0, we were miserable, too.
“Every coach I've talked to at midfield has talked about how hard this has been. I just want to congratulate our football team for hanging in there and battling through all the ups and downs and sticking together.”
Fuente said he hadn’t talked to his players yet about what they would do next. He was letting them dance and jump and shout and pass the Commonwealth Cup around the locker room. He would talk to them on Sunday, he said.
He wants their input, wants to know if they really want to keep playing.
But they’d already given their answer. The scoreboard on Saturday night reflected it.
