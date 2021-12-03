McFarling: In surprise departure, Bronco bucks convention again

The Bronco Mendenhall era at Virginia ends the way it began: extraordinarily.
Six years after this surfing, fly-fishing, horse-training, Harley-riding, renewal time-prioritizing football coach delivered the most memorable introductory news conference I’d ever seen, Mendenhall topped himself Thursday night with the stunning announcement that he was stepping down after the Cavaliers’ play their bowl game later this month.
The timeline, as Mendenhall described it, is nuts. He started thinking about this Sunday. Four days later, he made up his mind. He was gone.
He informed his staff — his best friends, all of whom just saw their professional lives ransacked by this move — at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. At 5 p.m., he told the team. And 30 minutes after that, he was on a video conference with reporters, fighting back tears.
“It's 31 years of straight football,” said Mendenhall, who’s been a head coach for 17 of those. “And my wife and I will have been married 25 years in March. All we've known together is the rhythm of a football season. That's all my kids have known. And this January, all three will be gone. And Holly and I are empty-nesters.
“I would love to say there's been this buildup and a long amount of epiphanies and thought. But clearly this week, there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives.”
Mendenhall’s boss, athletic director Carla Williams, asked him to stay. Her boss, UVa president James Ryan, did the same.
But Mendenhall’s choice had been made.
“It's my decision only,” he said. “And Holly, my wife, is a little stunned and shocked, too. But I believe a renewal and a pause and a reframing and a reinventing and a reconnecting is necessary to then become the very best person I can be moving forward.”
To anyone thinking “this is not how college football coaches operate,” well, you’re right. But that’s Mendenhall. Don’t forget that this man named his sons Cutter Bronc, Breaker Blu and Raeder Steel. Don’t forget that, even in the middle of a season, Mendenhall takes 90 minutes a day to disappear and engage in activities that renew him.
He does things his own way, always has. And I admire him greatly for it. In a profession where the dollars keep growing along with the pressure, Mendenhall operates like the Marlboro man without the cancer stick. He’s independent thought personified. He threads the needle between personal responsibility and personal freedom like few can. Principles matter to him.
So do his players and staff. And that’s the only part of this that makes his stomach turn. Informing them was difficult, and he did so in the way he’s done all his meetings at UVa — from the heart.
“I think every choice is governed by a principle, and every principle is governed by a belief,” Mendenhall said. “And they've seen this before. So I reframe my beliefs and the principles that govern it and then showed how this choice reflects that. And that's the framework I started from.
“It’s hard to talk and be emotional at the same time in front of people that you love. But I wanted them to understand.”
When Mendenhall accepted this job six years ago, he insisted that he coach BYU’s bowl game while simultaneously trying to recruit players and assemble his staff at UVa.
It was a lot to do over a 13-day period. He was asked why he was doing it.
“I think college sport in general, football specifically, is moving down a direction of exposure, entertainment, commercialization, and obviously the monetary component,” Mendenhall said then. “Along the way, for a coach to have recruited, trained and earned the trust of a team and then somewhere before the season is finished say, ‘good luck’ and go elsewhere before the fight is finished makes no sense to me, nor do I think it’s morally right from where I operate from, and I don’t want that message for my boys. I want them to start a task and stay with it until it’s finished.”
Mendenhall will coach this next bowl game, then his task at UVa will be finished. Earlier than expected, to be sure. But extraordinarily, as always.