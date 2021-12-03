McFarling: In surprise departure, Bronco bucks convention again

“I think every choice is governed by a principle, and every principle is governed by a belief,” Mendenhall said. “And they've seen this before. So I reframe my beliefs and the principles that govern it and then showed how this choice reflects that. And that's the framework I started from.

“It’s hard to talk and be emotional at the same time in front of people that you love. But I wanted them to understand.”

When Mendenhall accepted this job six years ago, he insisted that he coach BYU’s bowl game while simultaneously trying to recruit players and assemble his staff at UVa.

It was a lot to do over a 13-day period. He was asked why he was doing it.

“I think college sport in general, football specifically, is moving down a direction of exposure, entertainment, commercialization, and obviously the monetary component,” Mendenhall said then. “Along the way, for a coach to have recruited, trained and earned the trust of a team and then somewhere before the season is finished say, ‘good luck’ and go elsewhere before the fight is finished makes no sense to me, nor do I think it’s morally right from where I operate from, and I don’t want that message for my boys. I want them to start a task and stay with it until it’s finished.”

Mendenhall will coach this next bowl game, then his task at UVa will be finished. Earlier than expected, to be sure. But extraordinarily, as always.

