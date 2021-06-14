McFarling: Kyle Teel socks resilient Cavaliers to Omaha

His helmet came off when he swung and missed.

It tried to come off again when he connected. He fixed it hastily as he began to run to first base.

Kyle Teel watched the ball soaring out to right-center, his jaw widening with every stride. When the ball cleared the wall, the biggest moment in a South Carolina fortnight full of them, the headgear tumbled off.

Just when he needed protection most!

Teel took a pounding at home plate, all right. The best kind. His two-out, two-strike, deficit-erasing grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning sent his Virginia teammates into a frenzy and his ballclub to Omaha, as 5-2 winners over Dallas Baptist in Game 3 of a fantastic NCAA super regional.

“Fearless,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “Kyle Teel is fearless. He isn’t afraid, and to win games at this elite level of baseball, you not only have to have skill, you can’t be afraid.”

None of them was. Maybe because they’ve done this before.