McFarling: Latest UVa baseball run has cinematic feel

They made a movie about that 2015 Virginia baseball team.
They called it “1186 to Omaha.” The odd-yet-even number represents the mileage from Charlottesville to that Midwest city every college baseball team views as Mecca.
The documentary chronicles the team’s disappointment of losing in the finals in 2014 and its journey through the regional and super regional wins. It culminates with Nathan Kirby inducing the final out against Vanderbilt to clinch the program’s first College World Series title.
Good stuff.
But a 2021 run would be just as cinematic.
Consider the pandemic, which threatened to end the careers of so many of these UVa players a year early. Imagine the interview potential with the 11 seniors/graduate students who thought they were done, only to come back for a mulligan year and win it all.
“Hey, Matt Wyatt will have another crack at it next year,” said UVa coach Brian O’Connor, referencing the sophomore right-hander who had a huge performance in Game 3 of the super regionals against Dallas Baptist. “Kyle Teel will have another crack at it next year. [But] these guys who may not be with us next year, I’m so happy for them.
“I am happy for Drew Dickinson, our pitching coach who hasn’t been there. I’ve had this experience. They’re all different, but it’s about them. It’s about the guys that wear the uniform. This is their experience.”
Consider the drama. We’re all suckers for the Game 7-style theater, and the Cavaliers have given us extra helpings. Six elimination games, six victories? Who does that?
And there might be even more.
Consider the odds. Not just the presumed odds, but the actual ones. N.C. State (at 12-to-1) is the only team in the 2021 College World Series that has longer odds than the Cavaliers, who are 10-to-1.
If it happens, and the Cavaliers do win it all, the next movie might spend an inordinate amount of time talking about mid-March. That’s when UVa, which opened the season at No. 5 in the Baseball America poll, got swept at home by Notre Dame to fall to 7-8.
O’Connor brought his players into the indoor pitching facility and acted like the antithesis of his players this postseason.
“I did not show poise,” O’Connor said. “I was not calm. I lost my mind, quite candidly. But we grew and learned throughout this year, and that’s what it’s about. About them learning how to handle moments, how to handle challenging difficult moments, when you’re on the mound in the ninth inning and you’ve got that ball in your hand, you are deciding whether your team goes to Omaha or not.”
They decided it with clutch pitching from Wyatt and one huge hit from Teel, who’s only a freshman. O’Connor can’t help but see the parallels to 2015.
Back then, it was Josh Sborz coming into the games and shutting down the opponents like Wyatt did. Back then, it was Pavin Smith and Adam Haseley forgetting they were freshmen and coming up with big moments like Teel did recently.
Those old guys penned quite a story. The next one could be just as good, if not better.