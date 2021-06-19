McFarling: Latest UVa baseball run has cinematic feel

Consider the drama. We’re all suckers for the Game 7-style theater, and the Cavaliers have given us extra helpings. Six elimination games, six victories? Who does that?

And there might be even more.

Consider the odds. Not just the presumed odds, but the actual ones. N.C. State (at 12-to-1) is the only team in the 2021 College World Series that has longer odds than the Cavaliers, who are 10-to-1.

If it happens, and the Cavaliers do win it all, the next movie might spend an inordinate amount of time talking about mid-March. That’s when UVa, which opened the season at No. 5 in the Baseball America poll, got swept at home by Notre Dame to fall to 7-8.

O’Connor brought his players into the indoor pitching facility and acted like the antithesis of his players this postseason.

“I did not show poise,” O’Connor said. “I was not calm. I lost my mind, quite candidly. But we grew and learned throughout this year, and that’s what it’s about. About them learning how to handle moments, how to handle challenging difficult moments, when you’re on the mound in the ninth inning and you’ve got that ball in your hand, you are deciding whether your team goes to Omaha or not.”