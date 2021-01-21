McFarling: Roanoke Valley basks in historic soccer day

And the local soccer community rejoices.

“It just all of a sudden turned emotional for me for some reason,” said PH boys soccer coach Chris Dowdy, who watched the livestream of the draft on the couch with his family. “I’ve coached 17 years here at Patrick Henry and have never had a kid go pro. It’s not really the reason why you’re coaching anyway.

“To see a kid that you’re so emotionally invested in for so many years, it’s just really good to get to see them get to the level that they’ve always aspired to.”

Both these players joined VBR Star (formerly known as Roanoke Star) when they were 14. The club had never had an MLS draft pick before Thursday.

Oh, the club’s had some great players. The most notable was Northside graduate Danny Karbassiyoon, who signed with Arsenal in 2003 and became the youngest American to score a goal in a competitive English soccer match a year later. But these were the first two drafted domestically in any round, nevermind the first.

“To have two of them is phenomenal,” VBR Star executive director Danny Beamer said. “For a tiny little club like us — we compete against Loudon that has 14,000 players, and they don’t have any going in the first round. It makes you feel good as a small club.”