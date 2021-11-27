McFarling: Say hello to 'The J.C. Price Game'

CHARLOTTESVILLE — He kept deflecting the credit to where he wanted it to go, to where it belonged, to those voices down the hall that were whooping it up in the Virginia Tech locker room.

But let’s be honest. This will forever be known as the J.C. Price game.

Tech’s 29-24 victory over Virginia on Saturday really wasn’t all that different from so many games that came before it this season. It was tight. The Hokies played hard, just like they did under Justin Fuente. They showed their many flaws. They made some baffling decisions that cost themselves points. They easily could have lost it.

And that, right there, is where this one dovetailed from West Virginia and Notre Dame and Syracuse and Miami. The Hokies had just a little something extra, and they won.

Price won’t be coaching this team next season. But he’ll be remembered for his enthusiasm on the sidelines on this night, the way he poured his emotions into this game — and his words after it.

“The emotions are there because this is my home,” Price said. “This is my school. And those kids deserve it. Our kids, with what they’ve been through, they deserve to go to a bowl game.