McFarling: Somehow, Tech and UVa made it -- we hope

When positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing forced the Hokies to pull out of this game months ago, Fuente could not envision playing all 11 games.

“No way,” he said. “Impossible. I mean, when I called Bronco and we moved back the first game, we just shared a moment of, ‘Can you imagine making it to mid-December doing this?’ It seemed like it was years away.”

And now it’s here, with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Cavaliers have won four straight; the Hokies have lost four in a row. This is likely the end of the season for both teams, as Mendenhall seems averse to keeping his players on campus any longer than they’ve already been, while Tech, at 4-6, probably isn’t very attractive to selectors of the dwindling bowls.

They’ll both do their best to set aside the challenges for three hours.

“Once the game starts, really nobody cares whatever happened to get to the game,” Mendenhall said. “Once the game starts, it's about the results. And I think that's from the players, from the fans and certainly from the media. And, quite frankly, from administration now it looks like. So once you choose to play, and once the game starts, it's back to normal in terms of outcomes.”