McFarling: Somehow, Tech and UVa made it – we hope

A weird year, a weird season, a weird ending.
Not even capping the regular season the way they traditionally do — by playing each other — can make Virginia Tech and Virginia temporarily forget that they’re in the middle of a pandemic.
“It still doesn’t feel anything close to normal,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “It’s still every day just a battle, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone that’s involved with this program to continue to battle day in and day out to try to pull this season off.”
Barring a last-minute postponement – that caveat always has to be included in 2020 – these rivals will pull off something remarkable just by taking the field at a near-empty Lane Stadium on Saturday night.
The Hokies will be playing in their 11th game, the full amount that was scheduled, while the Cavaliers will be playing their 10th. UVa’s lone canceled game was Florida State’s doing.
The fact that Tech and UVa have gotten here, three months after their scheduled September meeting was postponed, has been a testament to their resolve.
“You're coaching a different roster each week,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And you're coaching against a different roster each week. And you do your very best to adapt, adjust and overcome.”
When positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing forced the Hokies to pull out of this game months ago, Fuente could not envision playing all 11 games.
“No way,” he said. “Impossible. I mean, when I called Bronco and we moved back the first game, we just shared a moment of, ‘Can you imagine making it to mid-December doing this?’ It seemed like it was years away.”
And now it’s here, with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Cavaliers have won four straight; the Hokies have lost four in a row. This is likely the end of the season for both teams, as Mendenhall seems averse to keeping his players on campus any longer than they’ve already been, while Tech, at 4-6, probably isn’t very attractive to selectors of the dwindling bowls.
They’ll both do their best to set aside the challenges for three hours.
“Once the game starts, really nobody cares whatever happened to get to the game,” Mendenhall said. “Once the game starts, it's about the results. And I think that's from the players, from the fans and certainly from the media. And, quite frankly, from administration now it looks like. So once you choose to play, and once the game starts, it's back to normal in terms of outcomes.”
Watching highlights of last year’s 39-30 UVa victory over Tech in Charlottesville only serves as a reminder of how this game ought to be staged – in a packed house with both fan bases represented.
By now, the teams have gotten used to generating their own enthusiasm. And that shouldn’t be a problem for the Hokies, who yearn to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup even in a season that’s gone awry.
“I can't speak and won't speak for Virginia Tech, but I think one of the values of having a rivalry game at the end of the season is motivation,” Mendenhall said. “And regardless of how your season is gone, there's always that game.
“This year, maybe more than any, as you look around college football, I think there's some teams that are just treading water and trying to make it to the finish. Others have something to look forward to and are excited for another opportunity because of a specific opponent. I think that's what this type of game does for the players.”
Assuming they play the game – even if it’s not on Thanksgiving week like it usually is – we should take a moment to be thankful. Bronco’s right – the result still matters. A lot.
And then we can say goodbye to a weird season, once and for all.
