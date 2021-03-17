McFarling: Stakes soar in this version of ACC/Big Ten challenge

Millions of fans are likely to tune in for Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game between No. 9 seed Wisconsin and No. 8 seed North Carolina — a battle of huge basketball brands.

You would assume far fewer will stick around for the game later that night between No. 10 seed Rutgers and No 7 seed Clemson.

But those two games actually have a lot in common: These Big Ten-ACC matchups are virtual coin flips in the oddsmakers’ eyes, and they could tell us a lot about how the rest of the tournament will unfold.

If Wisconsin and Rutgers both win, just go ahead and pencil at least three Big Ten teams into the Final Four. The conference is that good, that deep, that legitimate from top to bottom if Wisconsin can defeat one of the ACC’s hottest teams and Rutgers can upend the squad that earned the third-highest seed in the ACC.

And if UNC and Clemson should win? Well, every ACC team in the field should feel a lot better about its own chances of advancing. And all of us who picked Big Ten heavyweights to populate the Final Four might start getting a little nervous.