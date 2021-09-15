McFarling: This Week in Gambling for Week 3

VEGAS VS. VOTERS

They have different jobs – voters ideally try to reward performance to date, while oddsmakers emphasize a team’s power, public trust and future potential – but it can be valuable to look at discrepancies between the two when navigating the weekly betting slate.

Take Iowa. The Hawkeyes are No. 5 in the AP poll but have the same odds this week to win the national title (+7500) as unranked LSU and No. 24 Michigan, which are all tied for 12th on that list. Clemson is sixth in the poll but third in the odds (+700).

Of course, everybody agrees on Alabama. The top-ranked Tide is +200 to win it all.

TIP OF THE WEEK: PAY YOURSELF

Everybody knows that you have to set limits on what you’re willing to lose in a given week, month or year. But there’s a more optimistic question you need to ask yourself, too: How much do I want to win?

It’s never been easier for sports bettors to move money in and out of their accounts. Unlike the dark ages (say, 2019), there are no fees, penalties or cryptocurrency obstacle courses to consider when requesting a portion of your bankroll. You needn’t be hesitant to take what’s yours.