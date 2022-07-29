McFarling: Tough job at UVa, but Tujague's gotta do it

CHARLOTTESVILLE – So two ditch-diggers are laboring in the summer heat when one turns to the other.

“Man, it’s so hot,” he says, wiping sweat off his brow with his sleeve. “I haven’t had a day off since March. This job is the absolute worst.”

“Yeah, but look at the bright side,” says the other. “At least we’re not coaching the 2022 UVa offensive line.”

Garett Tujague has that job in Charlottesville. And – I mean this in the nicest way possible – he’s officially lost his mind.

“Honestly, I love it,” Tujague said Thursday, when asked about the challenge of replacing his entire unit. “I absolutely love it.”

Every starter is gone from last year. To quote LeBron, “not one, not two, not three…”

All five of ‘em. Gone. The sixth-most-experienced lineman left, too. A combined 169 offense line starts are out the door, either because of transfer or graduation.

Think those guys might have had a little to do with all that offense the Cavaliers put up last season?

But for Tujague (pronounced TOO-Jay), who’s entering his seventh year as UVa’s O-line coach. this represents a return to his roots. He spent a decade coaching a JUCO O-line at the College of the Canyons, then was the head coach there from 2007-12.

“The roster flipped every year,” Tujague said. “So that’s what I’m accustomed to, and I love that. Because if you start to get comfortable with something, man, you should probably find a way to shake it up. This has definitely shaken it up.”

If you’ve never met Tujague, rest assured that this is a man who looks and sounds exactly like you’d think an O-line coach should.

Consider this quote about run blocking he gave Thursday, which probably belongs in the Declaration of Gruntdependence: “There’s nothing better as an offensive lineman than to move a man against his will forcefully and then not have to worry about going to jail for it afterwards.”

He jokes that the best solution for UVa this year might be to toss five gold coins into a room, send every lineman he’s got in there, then see which five come out with the loot.

Those five would be his starters.

“Pray one of them knows how to snap,” he said with a smile, “and go from there.”

The actual competition will be more traditional, with a slew of young guys running drills and testing themselves in scrimmages. When it comes to the UVa O-line, few fall camps have been more critical than this one.

Tujague says he’s got two probable starters at this point – he didn’t mention their names, but the best guess is right tackle Jonathan Leech and left guard Derek Devine – and the rest is TBA. He’d like to have 10 linemen he can trust and rotate them liberally.

“I’ve been that guy where the only way I was going to play is if a dude snapped his femur,” said Tujague, who played left guard at BYU from 1989-91 after two seasons at Chabot College. “He might have both ankles, wrists, shoulders all taped up – I’m not going in, because that’s the starter.

“But I’ve also been a part where I was going to get 25-30 reps a game. I didn’t want to get embarrassed on national television, so then I attacked practice differently.”

New head coach Tony Elliott loves Tujague’s energy, passion and track record of developing players – including the ones who excelled last season. Elliott blames himself for not doing more to keep the O-line transfers from leaving when the coaching change occurred, but he’s confident Tujague will coach up the youngsters.

Tujague’s confident, too. But above all else, he’s diligent. He has no other choice.

“I’m double-checking and triple-checking my installs and making sure that I’m giving my guys the information they need to prepare for practice at a way higher level,” Tujague said. “I don’t want to say I was complacent [before], but we knew what we were doing and we’d been together for a long time and we’d been doing it for a long time.

“So that’s why this has been great for me too, now, professionally, because I’ve had to grow. I love that.”

Beats digging ditches for a living.