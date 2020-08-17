McFarling: Trust in players serves Cavaliers well

University of Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden has watched in recent weeks as college football players around the country have begun to ask for more.
More say within their programs and communities. More influence with their coaches and conference leaders. More freedom to speak their minds.
Snowden’s reaction? Support, of course. He’s among the most vocal players on the team when it comes to such concerns.
But he also was a bit surprised.
“That’s normal here,” Snowden said of players being trusted to express themselves. “To me, it was an eye-opener. I didn’t realize it wasn’t like that everywhere.”
Indeed, the UVa football team seems to have been better positioned to handle all of this than many. The player empowerment movement, the social justice fight, the battle to contain COVID-19 — everything that 2020 has thrown their way, the Cavaliers have accepted and managed.
And it’s the players, as well as coach Bronco Mendenhall’s longstanding willingness to place faith in them, that deserve the credit.
Listening to Snowden speak on a video conference call with reporters on Monday, it was easy to understand why he’s such a respected member of that locker room. Teammates have nicknamed him “The President” — a moniker that graced former UVa basketball star and socially active personality Malcolm Brogdon before him — because of Snowden’s charisma and sagacity.
“That’s just who he is,” said Kelly Poppinga, UVa’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. “People love to follow that guy. It’s just the way that he carries himself, the confidence that he has in himself. It’s great to have somebody like that around.”
And it’s great that he’s allowed to be heard. Snowden said that everyone at the school, from athletic director Carla Williams to Mendenhall on down, has encouraged the players to use their platforms to support causes they believe in.
Apparently, that sense of responsibility carries over into other aspects of their lives. The COVID-19 testing results at UVa have been magnificent in recent weeks.
Snowden knows, though, that the challenge will only become greater as students begin to arrive on campus in anticipation for the start of classes on Aug. 25.
“The reality of it is we’re still college kids that have been in quarantine for months on end,” Snowden said. “So when students get back, there will be that increased temptation to kind of burst the bubble, and it will be tougher. It’ll be tough for all of us, but I think we’ve got to give it a shot, and I believe in us.”
When you see parents of Big Ten football players inundate the commissioner’s office with letters expressing their disappointment in the postponement of the season, this is part of what they mean. Those guys never had a shot to try to make this work.
The ACC’s attempt — and that of the SEC and Big 12 — still might fail. The NCAA’s chief medical officer expressed skepticism over the weekend that fall sports could be played safely. Oklahoma recently had nine football players test positive for COVID-19 after getting a week off from training camp.
UVa, though, went three straight weeks without a positive test after initial arrivals.
“Coach Mendenhall’s done a great job — and everyone that really worked on it — just getting us in one place, giving us food, shelter, giving us structure throughout the day to where we don’t really have a choice but to stay in the bubble,” Snowden said. “It’s also been a great job of teammates policing each other — not necessarily out to get each other, but just encouraging one another, making good decisions.
“Coach Mendenhall said early on that the bubble is what you make it. We just have found different ways to have a good time within the bubble to make sure that we’re keeping each other safe.”
This year has been hard for everybody, UVa included. But through it all, Snowden said the team has embraced the program’s guiding principle of “hard things together.”
“We’ve got each other,” he said. “Seeing my teammates go through a day — practice, film, lift, meetings, recovery — just seeing them do that, nothing more than that, just seeing someone do that, man, it helps me get through it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!