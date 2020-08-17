McFarling: Trust in players serves Cavaliers well

“That’s just who he is,” said Kelly Poppinga, UVa’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. “People love to follow that guy. It’s just the way that he carries himself, the confidence that he has in himself. It’s great to have somebody like that around.”

And it’s great that he’s allowed to be heard. Snowden said that everyone at the school, from athletic director Carla Williams to Mendenhall on down, has encouraged the players to use their platforms to support causes they believe in.

Apparently, that sense of responsibility carries over into other aspects of their lives. The COVID-19 testing results at UVa have been magnificent in recent weeks.

Snowden knows, though, that the challenge will only become greater as students begin to arrive on campus in anticipation for the start of classes on Aug. 25.

“The reality of it is we’re still college kids that have been in quarantine for months on end,” Snowden said. “So when students get back, there will be that increased temptation to kind of burst the bubble, and it will be tougher. It’ll be tough for all of us, but I think we’ve got to give it a shot, and I believe in us.”