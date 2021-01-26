McFarling: UVa molding itself into a monster

Virginia is the best shooting team in the ACC when it comes to field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. On Monday, they had a season-high 23 assists on their 29 made baskets.

A half-dozen of those were lobs to Jay Huff, who threw down six dunks on his way to a career-high 21 points. But many of the others were kick-out passes to get open looks for Hauser and Murphy.

“A lot of our offense has just been moving the ball around,” Huff said. “We don't over-dribble all that much. Especially against a team like Syracuse, you can't, because they collapse and have guys with long arms and can bump the ball away from you.

“We would move it into the middle of the zone and then kick it back out. I think we were really able to do that well in a way that just led to no-dribble shots, which was really big.”

Virginia’s defense is improving quickly, too, looking nothing like the group that got pummeled by Gonzaga the day after Christmas. Only one opponent since has shot better than 45% from the floor against UVa.

The Cavaliers stand alongside Baylor and Michigan as the only teams in the country that rank inside the top 10 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency, as computed by advance stats guru Ken Pomeroy.