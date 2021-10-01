Missed field goal gives Virginia’s season renewed energy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Brennan Armstrong stood on the sideline with his teammates and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. Virginia’s starting quarterback watched helplessly with the game out of his hands as Miami drove down the field for a potential game-winning score.

The Hurricanes marched down the field in the final five minutes, playing for a short field goal to win on the game’s final play.

“I didn’t even know what I was feeling, I was just kind of empty,” Armstrong said. “It’s either gonna be made or it’s not or it’s gonna be blocked. Either I’m gonna go crazy on two of those or I’m not gonna go crazy on one of those.”

Andres Borregales pulled the 33-yard kick to the left, and it slammed into the upright. By the time the ball landed near the 10-yard line, UVa players and coaches had rushed the field.

Armstrong was among those going crazy.

“It was a great feeling,” Armstrong said.

Coaches often downplay the importance of one play in a football game, stressing that countless others affect the outcome. While that’s true, Borregales’ field goal felt monumental for both sides.