N.C. State-UVa men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: State was without two key players for Sunday's 76-73 loss at Syracuse. Devon Daniels (16.5 ppg) tore his ACL in last week's win over Wake Forest. D.J. Funderburk (11.9 ppg) was not available Sunday because of “university policies.” State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday he did not know if Funderburk would play against UVa. … State could have trouble with the size of UVa's Sam Hauser and Jay Huff if the 6-foot-10 Funderburk remains sidelined. "How do we combat the size? I don't know," Keatts said. "They're tall. Hauser and Huff are as good as they come." … State led Syracuse by nine points at halftime Sunday. "I'm excited about the way our guys competed," Keatts said. "We had every reason to walk into that game and put our head down and not perform." … State has lost five of its last six games. "We went from having a bunch of older, senior guys to relying on freshmen and sophomores, and it's really tough in this league," Keatts said. … UVa has won its past six visits to State. The Wolfpack did win at UVa last season. … Jericole Hellems averages 12.7 points for State, while Hauser averages 14.6 points for UVa.