N.C. State-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the State program. … UVa beat the Wolfpack 64-57 on Feb. 3. … UVa is 9-0 at home this season. … UVa's Tomas Woldetensae will miss his second straight game because of contact tracing. … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa. … State has won three straight ACC road games. … Jericole Hellems averages 13.3 points for State, which lost leading scorer Devon Daniels to an ACL injury in late January.