 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

N.C. State-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

N.C. State at No. 15 Virginia

6:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: N.C. State 10-9, 6-8 ACC; UVa 15-5, 11-3

Notes: This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the State program. … UVa beat the Wolfpack 64-57 on Feb. 3. … UVa is 9-0 at home this season. … UVa's Tomas Woldetensae will miss his second straight game because of contact tracing. … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa. … State has won three straight ACC road games. …  Jericole Hellems averages 13.3 points for State, which lost leading scorer Devon Daniels to an ACL injury in late January.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 3 UVa lacrosse, with a backup goalie, tames No. 12 Army
UVA

No. 3 UVa lacrosse, with a backup goalie, tames No. 12 Army

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Bobby Gavin grew up as a surfing star, riding waves on the West Coast all the way to national rankings and back-to-back wins in his age group at the prestigious Brooks Street Surf Classic in Laguna Beach. Sunday, on a field that had to be cleared of snow, the California surfer turned lacrosse goaltender helped lead third-ranked Virginia to a win over No. 12 Army.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert