N.C. State-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
N.C. State at No. 15 Virginia
6:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ACC Network
Records: N.C. State 10-9, 6-8 ACC; UVa 15-5, 11-3
Notes: This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the State program. … UVa beat the Wolfpack 64-57 on Feb. 3. … UVa is 9-0 at home this season. … UVa's Tomas Woldetensae will miss his second straight game because of contact tracing. … Sam Hauser averages 15.1 points for UVa. … State has won three straight ACC road games. … Jericole Hellems averages 13.3 points for State, which lost leading scorer Devon Daniels to an ACL injury in late January.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
