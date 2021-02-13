NCAA committee has Virginia as No. 3 seed at this point

•The No. 3 seeds were UVa, West Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. WVU is the No. 10 overall seed, with Tennessee 11th and Oklahoma 12th.

•The No. 4 seeds were Iowa, Texas Tech, Texas and Missouri. Iowa is the No. 13 overall seed, with Texas Tech 14th, Texas 15th and Missouri 16th.

Committee chairman Mitch Barnhart, the athletic director at Kentucky, singled out Florida State and Southern Cal on the telecast as teams that were in contention to be among the top 16 overall seeds but missed out.

Of course, the seedings could be completely different when the 68-team NCAA Tournament field is announced on March 14.

The committee did not go strictly by the order of the overall seeds and the "S-curve" when placing the 16 teams in four separate brackets, though. That's because the committee did not want more than one of the four best teams in a particular conference to be among the top four seeds in the same bracket.

So No. 4 overall seed Ohio State is not in the same mock bracket with No. 5 overall seed and fellow Big Ten member Illinois, for example, even though Ohio State is the lowest No. 1 seed and Illinois is the top No. 2 seed.