NCAA committee has Virginia as No. 3 seed at this point

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament selection committee unveiled its top 16 teams Saturday — and Virginia is a No. 3 seed at this point.
The committee included reigning NCAA champ UVa — but not Virginia Tech — among its top 16 overall seeds in its fifth annual “bracket preview” special that aired on CBS at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The committee only revealed the teams it considered to be among the top 16 entering Saturday’s games, and did not show a complete 68-team field.
Virginia was deemed the No. 9 overall seed by the committee — the best No. 3 seed in the panel's eyes.
UVa carried a record of 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the ACC entering Saturday night's game with North Carolina. UVa was ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday and entered Saturday at No. 6 in the NCAA's own NET rankings.
Virginia Tech (14-4, 8-3) did not make the cut as one of the top 16 overall seeds at this point in time. The Hokies are ranked No. 18 in the AP poll and entered Saturday at No. 36 in the NET rankings.
•The committee had Gonzaga as its No. 1 overall seed entering Saturday’s action, with Baylor the No. 2 overall seed, Michigan the No. 3 overall seed and Ohio State the No. 4 overall seed.
•The No. 2 seeds were Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston. Illinois is the No. 5 overall seed, with Villanova sixth, Alabama seventh and Houston eighth.
•The No. 3 seeds were UVa, West Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. WVU is the No. 10 overall seed, with Tennessee 11th and Oklahoma 12th.
•The No. 4 seeds were Iowa, Texas Tech, Texas and Missouri. Iowa is the No. 13 overall seed, with Texas Tech 14th, Texas 15th and Missouri 16th.
Committee chairman Mitch Barnhart, the athletic director at Kentucky, singled out Florida State and Southern Cal on the telecast as teams that were in contention to be among the top 16 overall seeds but missed out.
Of course, the seedings could be completely different when the 68-team NCAA Tournament field is announced on March 14.
The committee did not go strictly by the order of the overall seeds and the "S-curve" when placing the 16 teams in four separate brackets, though. That's because the committee did not want more than one of the four best teams in a particular conference to be among the top four seeds in the same bracket.
So No. 4 overall seed Ohio State is not in the same mock bracket with No. 5 overall seed and fellow Big Ten member Illinois, for example, even though Ohio State is the lowest No. 1 seed and Illinois is the top No. 2 seed.
•UVa was the No. 3 seed in "Region 4," along with No. 1 seed Ohio State, No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 4 seed Texas Tech.
The entire tournament will be held in Indiana this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the four regionals will not be known as East, West, Midwest and South this year.
For now, the committee is going by Region 1, Region 2, Region 3 and Region 4, but the four brackets could be renamed before Selection Sunday.
•Gonzaga was the No. 1 seed in Region 1, with Alabama the No. 2 seed, Oklahoma the No. 3 seed and Iowa the No. 4 seed.
•Baylor was the No. 1 seed in Region 2, with Illinois the No. 2 seed, Tennessee the No. 3 seed and Texas the No. 4 seed.
•Michigan was the No. 1 seed in Region 3, with Houston the No. 2 seed, WVU the No. 3 seed and Missouri the No. 4 seed.
First-round games will be played March 19-20, with second-round games set for March 21-22.
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be held March 27-30.
The Final Four will be on April 3, with the title game two days later.