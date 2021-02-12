North Carolina-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Saturday
North Carolina at No. 9 Virginia
6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ESPN
Records: UNC 12-6, 7-4 ACC; UVa 14-3, 10-1
Notes: UVa is 8-0 at home this season. … UVa has beaten the Tar Heels six straight times, including two wins last season. … Sam Hauser averages 14.9 points for UVa, while Armando Bacot averages 12.1 points for UNC. … The Tar Heels lead the nation in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 11 rpg). … Because UNC's home game with Miami on Monday was postponed, this will be the Tar Heels' fourth straight road game.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
