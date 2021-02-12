North Carolina-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: UVa is 8-0 at home this season. … UVa has beaten the Tar Heels six straight times, including two wins last season. … Sam Hauser averages 14.9 points for UVa, while Armando Bacot averages 12.1 points for UNC. … The Tar Heels lead the nation in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 11 rpg). … Because UNC's home game with Miami on Monday was postponed, this will be the Tar Heels' fourth straight road game.