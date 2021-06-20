Olympic trials roundup: Manuel wins women's 50 freestyle

OMAHA, Neb. — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel won the women’s 50-meter freestyle Sunday on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
In 2016, Manuel won the 100 freestyle to become the first Black female swimmer to ever win an individual Olympic gold medal for the United States. But she finished only ninth in the 100 freestyle semifinals Thursday to fall short of the final, then revealed she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March.
But she won the 50 freestyle in 24.29 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil was second (24.30) to earn the other Tokyo berth in that event.
UVa signee Gretchen Walsh was fifth in that eight-woman final (24.74), with UVa’s Kate Douglass sixth (24.78). But Douglass had already clinched a Tokyo berth earlier in the trials, as had UVa’s Paige Madden and Alex Walsh (Gretchen’s sister).
Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50 freestyle final Sunday, tying his own American record (21.04). It was his third win of the trials.
Michael Andrew was second (21.48) to claim the other Tokyo berth in that event. Nathan Adrian finished third (21.73) and will not move on to his fourth Olympics.
UVa’s August Lamb took 14th in the men’s 50 freestyle semifinals Saturday night (22.27), so he did not make the eight-man final.
Bobby Finke won the men’s 1,500 freestyle final Sunday (14:46.06), with Michael Brinegar second.
Katie Ledecky won the 800 freestyle final Saturday night, claiming her fourth victory of the trials (8:14.62). Fifteen-year-old Katie Grimes took second to clinch a Tokyo berth (8:20.36).
Rhyan White won the women’s 200 backstroke (2:05.73) Saturday, with 18-year-old Phoebe Bacon second.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ex-Hokies bow out in semis
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia Tech stars Queen Harrison-Claye and Kristi Castlin bowed out in the 100-meter hurdles semifinals Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Harrison-Claye, who competed in the 2008 Olympics in the 400 hurdles, was 13th overall in the 17-woman semis (12.78). Castlin, who won bronze in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics, was 16th (12.84). Neither made the eight-woman final.
Rudy Winkler won the men’s hammer throw Sunday, breaking the American record with a throw of 271-4.
Ex-Hokie Deakin Volz finished 16th in the men’s pole vault prelims (18-4 1/2) Saturday night. He did not advance to the 12-man final.
Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100 meters Saturday (10.86), while Valarie Allman won the women’s discus (229-5).