Olympic trials roundup: Manuel wins women's 50 freestyle

OMAHA, Neb. — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel won the women’s 50-meter freestyle Sunday on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2016, Manuel won the 100 freestyle to become the first Black female swimmer to ever win an individual Olympic gold medal for the United States. But she finished only ninth in the 100 freestyle semifinals Thursday to fall short of the final, then revealed she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March.

But she won the 50 freestyle in 24.29 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil was second (24.30) to earn the other Tokyo berth in that event.

UVa signee Gretchen Walsh was fifth in that eight-woman final (24.74), with UVa’s Kate Douglass sixth (24.78). But Douglass had already clinched a Tokyo berth earlier in the trials, as had UVa’s Paige Madden and Alex Walsh (Gretchen’s sister).

Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50 freestyle final Sunday, tying his own American record (21.04). It was his third win of the trials.

Michael Andrew was second (21.48) to claim the other Tokyo berth in that event. Nathan Adrian finished third (21.73) and will not move on to his fourth Olympics.