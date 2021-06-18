Olympic trials roundup: UVa's Nelson 5th in 200 breaststroke final

TRACK AND FIELD

Castlin back in trials

When the first round of the women’s 100-meter hurdles is held Saturday at the U.S. Olympic trials, the field will not only include 2008 Olympian Queen Harrison-Claye but also her former Virginia Tech teammate Kristi Castlin.

Castlin, who won bronze in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics, had qualified for this year’s trials but was scratched after taking a bad fall in training last week. But she has healed and will compete Saturday after all, she said in a text message.

In Friday’s action, Tech’s Essence Henderson was 16th in the women’s discus prelims (180-1). She did not make the 12-woman final.

Ex-Hokie Drew Piazza was 20th overall in the men’s 800 prelims (1:48.88). He did not make the 16-man semis.

Ex-UVa standout Jordan Lavender was 25th overall in the prelims of the women’s 400 meters (53.06). She did not make the 16-woman semis.

Former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College star Carmen Graves will compete in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday.