Olympic trials roundup: UVa's Nelson 5th in 200 breaststroke final

OMAHA, Neb. — UVa’s Ella Nelson finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke final Friday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
Nelson had a time of 2:25.10.
Annie Lazor, whose father died in April, won the race in 2:21.07 to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Lazor, 26, is the oldest American woman to qualify for her first Olympics in 17 years. Lilly King was second.
Nelson had finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke semifinals (2:24.80) Thursday night to advance to the eight-woman final. UVa’s Anna Keating was 11th (2:27.87) in the semis.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy won the men’s 200 backstroke final Friday night (1:54.20), with Bryce Mefford second.
Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff tied for ninth overall in the men’s 100 butterfly prelims Friday morning (52.23) and advanced to the 16-man semis. Patrick Henry graduate Noah Bowers of North Carolina State was 51st (54.27) in the prelims.
Tech’s Emma Atkinson was 18th in the 200 backstroke prelims (2:12.62) Friday morning, with teammate Caroline Bentz 37th (2:15.05). Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of N.C. State was 40th (2:15.87). None of them made the 16-woman semis.
Ex-UVa star Leah Smith was 10th overall (8:36.10) and UVa’s Paige Madden 13th (8:39.27) in the 800 freestyle prelims Friday morning. UVa’s Maddie Donohoe was 16th (8:43.81), with Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis 26th (8:48.70). None of them made the eight-woman final.
TRACK AND FIELD
Castlin back in trials
When the first round of the women’s 100-meter hurdles is held Saturday at the U.S. Olympic trials, the field will not only include 2008 Olympian Queen Harrison-Claye but also her former Virginia Tech teammate Kristi Castlin.
Castlin, who won bronze in the 100 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics, had qualified for this year’s trials but was scratched after taking a bad fall in training last week. But she has healed and will compete Saturday after all, she said in a text message.
In Friday’s action, Tech’s Essence Henderson was 16th in the women’s discus prelims (180-1). She did not make the 12-woman final.
Ex-Hokie Drew Piazza was 20th overall in the men’s 800 prelims (1:48.88). He did not make the 16-man semis.
Ex-UVa standout Jordan Lavender was 25th overall in the prelims of the women’s 400 meters (53.06). She did not make the 16-woman semis.
Former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College star Carmen Graves will compete in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday.