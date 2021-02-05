Pitt-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Saturday
Pittsburgh at No. 14 Virginia
4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena
TV: ESPN
Records: Pitt 9-5, 5-4 ACC; UVa 12-3, 8-1
Notes: Pitt snapped a three-game slide by knocking off Virginia Tech on Wednesday. … UVa leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (8.8) and ranks second in both free-throw percentage (81.7%) and fewest personal fouls per game (12.7). … UVa has beaten Pitt five straight times. … Sam Hauser averages 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for UVa. … Justin Champagnie leads the ACC in scoring (19.2 ppg) and rebounding (12.1 ppg) but was held to 10 points and three baskets by the Hokies on Wednesday.
— Mark Berman
