Pitt-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Pitt snapped a three-game slide by knocking off Virginia Tech on Wednesday. … UVa leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (8.8) and ranks second in both free-throw percentage (81.7%) and fewest personal fouls per game (12.7). … UVa has beaten Pitt five straight times. … Sam Hauser averages 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for UVa. … Justin Champagnie leads the ACC in scoring (19.2 ppg) and rebounding (12.1 ppg) but was held to 10 points and three baskets by the Hokies on Wednesday.