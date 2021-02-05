 Skip to main content
Pitt-Virginia men's basketball preview capsule
Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Pittsburgh at No. 14 Virginia

4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ESPN

Records: Pitt 9-5, 5-4 ACC; UVa 12-3, 8-1

Notes: Pitt snapped a three-game slide by knocking off Virginia Tech on Wednesday. … UVa leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (8.8) and ranks second in both free-throw percentage (81.7%) and fewest personal fouls per game (12.7). … UVa has beaten Pitt five straight times. … Sam Hauser averages 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for UVa. … Justin Champagnie leads the ACC in scoring (19.2 ppg) and rebounding (12.1 ppg) but was held to 10 points and three baskets by the Hokies on Wednesday.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

