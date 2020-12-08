Ranked foes to meet at UVa

NOTES: This will be the first trip to Charlottesville for the Spartans, who have won all five meetings between the teams, four with Tony Bennett as the UVa coach. … Michigan State already has defeated two ACC teams, beating Notre Dame 80-70 on the Spartans' home floor and then knocking off then-No. 6 Duke in Durham, North Carolina, 75-69. … The game will bring together brothers and former Marquette teammates Joey Hauser, now at Michigan State, and older brother Sam, who, along with his brother, sat out the 2019-2020 season. … Joey Hauser had a game-high 24 points Sunday, making six of 10 3-point attempts, in the the Spartans' 79-61 victory over visiting Western Michigan in what was a four-point game at the half.