Ranked foes to meet at UVa
Ranked foes to meet at UVa

Virginia forward Jay Huff (right) goes up for a shot against Kent State on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.

 ERIN EDGERTON, The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

Men's basketball

No. 4 Michigan State at No. 18 Virginia

Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena

Time: 9:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN |

RECORDS: No. 4 Michigan State 5-0, No. 18 Virginia 3-1

LAST MEETING: The Spartans, seeded seventh, defeated the second-seeded Cavaliers 60-54 in 2015 in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina

MICHIGAN STATE  PROBABLE STARTERS: F Joey Hauser (14.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg), G Rocket Watts (13.6 ppg), F Gabe Brown (8.8 pp),  G Joshua Langford (6.8 ppg), F Thomas Kithier (3.2 ppg).

VIRGINIA PROBABLE STARTERS: F Sam Hauser(14.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg), C Jay Huff (12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (5.8 ppg), F Justin McKoy (5.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg), G Reece Beekman (5.0 ppg, 1.5 apg).

NOTES:  This will be the first trip to Charlottesville for the Spartans, who have won all five meetings between the teams, four with Tony Bennett as the UVa coach. … Michigan State already has defeated two ACC teams, beating Notre Dame 80-70 on the Spartans' home floor and then knocking off then-No. 6 Duke in Durham, North Carolina, 75-69. … The game will bring together brothers and former Marquette teammates Joey Hauser, now at Michigan State, and older brother Sam, who, along with his brother, sat out the 2019-2020 season. … Joey Hauser had a game-high 24 points Sunday, making six of 10 3-point attempts, in the the Spartans' 79-61 victory over visiting Western Michigan in what was a four-point game at the half.

Doug Doughty

