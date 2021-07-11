Rockies draft UVa signee in first round

“I’m going to do everything I can to help this organization get where it needs to be," Davis said.

Leiter has a mid-90s fastball and two overpowering breaking pitches. He is the son of former big league All-Star pitcher Al Leiter. He was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA with the Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings.

The Detroit Tigers went with Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 3.

Jobe was expected to be the first high school pitcher drafted after going 9-0 with a 0.13 ERA at Heritage Hall. He has a deep pitch mix, including a slider that was considered among the best in the draft class.

The Boston Red Sox selected slick-fielding high-school shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the fourth pick. Mayer hit 14 homers his senior year at Eastlake High School in California, one shy of the school record set by 2000 No. 1 pick Adrian Gonzalez. He batted .392 with 45 RBIs and 46 runs.

Mayer had been the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

“I did see it coming,” he said of his slide to the Red Sox. “I knew they were high on me. I’m just super blessed to be part of the organization.”