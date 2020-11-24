Ronde Barber a semifinalist for Canton

Between four and eight new members will be selected.

Of the 25 semifinalists, several have been finalists in the past, including Boselli, Faneca, Holt, Lynch, Mills, Seymour, Thomas, Wayne and Young in 2019.

Barber starred with his twin brother Tiki at Virginia before both went on to successful NFL careers. Ronde Barber set the NFL record for most consecutive starts by a defensive back in 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to five Pro Bowls. He and fellow semifinalist Charles Woodson are the only two NFL players to record 40-plus interceptions and 20-plus quarterback sacks for their careers.

Woodson, who played cornerback and safety with Oakland and Green Bay in his 18-year career, won a Super Bowl with the Packers, lost one with the Raiders, and made three All-Pro Teams. Woodson was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and took top defensive player honors in 2009. He also made the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Manning, of course, is a record five-time league MVP and held several career passing records when he retired after 17 seasons; he missed 2011 with a severe neck problem. He played in three Super Bowls, winning two — one with the Colts and the other with Denver. He was a quarterback on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.