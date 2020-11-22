Snowden a big loss for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charles Snowden, who has been a face of Virginia's football team for the past two seasons, has been lost for the year with a lower leg injury suffered Saturday night in the first quarter of UVa's 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian.

"Charles is in good spirits; however, he has a broken ankle that will require surgery," Snowden's father, Chuck, posted on Facebook overnight.

"Thanks for all of the good wishes and what a wonderful, wonderful four years it has been! And, thanks 'village' for riding 'shotgun' these four years. And special thanks to the University of Virginia for giving a skinny kid from a small private school the time of his life."

Snowden, an outside linebacker and one of the Cavaliers' captains, was injured on Abilene Christian's first series of the game when he became tangled up with a teammate.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 435 yards in total offense and four passing touchdowns . Backup quarterback Lindell Stone was 5-for-5 and tossed a touchdown pass to Demick Starling.

Stone also was credited with a reception for minus-3 yards when part-time UVa quarterback Keytaon Thompson connected with him on a second-and-12 play that resulted in a safety,