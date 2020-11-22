Snowden a big loss for UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charles Snowden, who has been a face of Virginia's football team for the past two seasons, has been lost for the year with a lower leg injury suffered Saturday night in the first quarter of UVa's 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian.
"Charles is in good spirits; however, he has a broken ankle that will require surgery," Snowden's father, Chuck, posted on Facebook overnight.
"Thanks for all of the good wishes and what a wonderful, wonderful four years it has been! And, thanks 'village' for riding 'shotgun' these four years. And special thanks to the University of Virginia for giving a skinny kid from a small private school the time of his life."
Snowden, an outside linebacker and one of the Cavaliers' captains, was injured on Abilene Christian's first series of the game when he became tangled up with a teammate.
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 435 yards in total offense and four passing touchdowns . Backup quarterback Lindell Stone was 5-for-5 and tossed a touchdown pass to Demick Starling.
Stone also was credited with a reception for minus-3 yards when part-time UVa quarterback Keytaon Thompson connected with him on a second-and-12 play that resulted in a safety,
That cut the Abilene Christian deficit to 49-15 with 34 seconds left. However, reserve UVa cornerback D'Sean Perry intercepted a pass and returned it 84 yards for the final score.
It was Perry who broke the rock in the Cavaliers' locker room, a tradition after UVa victories.
UVa tight end Tony Poljan, a graduate transfer from Central Michigan, had a game-high seven targets and finished with five receptions for 77 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown.
For the season, Poljan has 30 receptions for 300 yards and five touchdowns , which ties him with freshman Lavel Davis Jr. for the team lead in that category.
Abilene Christian (1-5) is now finished for the season after losing two earlier-scheduled games to COVID-19.
"We played really, really well," Abilene Christian coach Adam Dorrel said. "I've gone out of my way not to make excuses for our football program this year. Today we were absolutely decimated with injuries and COVID.
"We had spots today where we were one-deep … so you’re talking about guys that played 62 snaps against Virginia, and that’s just so hard to do in college football."
