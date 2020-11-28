Special occasion dashed for UVa player's parents from Roanoke Valley

For months, Kevin and DeeDee Clifford had been looking forward to a 27th anniversary tour that would culminate in a trip to Virginia's football game at Florida State.
Kevin Clifford, the football coach at Glenvar High School in Roanoke County, got his coaching start in Florida but had never been to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.
And, in all likelihood, the Cliffords would get to see their son, Josh, who is a reserve wide receiver and plays on special teams.
So much for that. At midmorning Saturday, the UVa-FSU game was called off.
The Cliffords had gotten got as far as Savannah, Georgia, on Friday to celebrate their anniversary and while it would be a 4 1/2-hour trip to Tallahassee on Saturday, kickoff wasn't scheduled until 8 p.m.
Just one week earlier, Florida State had been scheduled to host Clemson; however, the FSU brass had elected not to play because a Clemson player had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
The Seminoles caught considerable flak for that decision and head coach Mike Norvell was quick to reference the commitment that FSU had made in staving off the pandemic in Tallahassee.
From a Cavalier perspective, everything seemed to be ready as scheduled until cellphones started lighting up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, confirming that the UVa-FSU game had been postponed.
The UVa traveling party had flown into Tallahassee on Friday night.
On its website, Florida State said it had conducted third-party testing Friday that led to one positive COVID test.
"Contact tracing this morning determined, with opt-outs and injuries, we just had 44 scholarship players for the game, with some position groups depleted almost entirely," an FSU news release said.
"We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game, as well as Virginia's team. We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning."
UVa had announced Monday that 1,138 COVID tests had been administered to student-athletes over the previous seven weeks and that none had come back negative.
"We're disappointed for our kids," Clifford said. "The players worked really hard at staying inside that 'bubble' and following the protocols. Our [UVa] program has shown a tremendous amount of discipline by following the protocols and quarantining.
"I don’t know what their overall numbers are, but they [the Cavaliers' numbers] are extremely low in comparison to other programs. It's a credit to coach [Bronco] Mendenhall, his staff and players that they're able to play each week."
It isn't easy for parents to travel to many of the road venues on Virginia schedule.
"I was 30 minutes into my drive," said Doug Jackson, the father of UVa linebacker Nick Jackson, who is from Atlanta, "but I truly feel sorry for all the parents that were either already there or on flights."
For a time going into the Cavaliers' game last week with Abilene Christian, it appeared that an order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam would limit the attendance to players and coaches only.
It was later clarified to include players' families.
"Comparing it to the last game at Scott Stadium last year, it's like night and day," Kevin Clifford said. "Going into a stadium with less than 1,000 people, it's definitely surreal, but we're fortunate to get to see them play."
Still, there are many questions surrounding the NCAA's handling of the pandemic.
"I don't know why the NCAA doesn't test Monday and Thursday and make sure the results are back by Friday morning before the teams have to travel," Clifford said. "I'm sure there are a lot of disappointed players who have made the trip."
As for coach Clifford's team at Glenvar, he is optimistic that the Highlanders will be playing in the spring, if not sooner.
"We're playing in February," he said. "Unless something crazy happens, we're playing. We've done so much contact tracing that it's all we do."
Maybe one day, he'll have another chance to visit Doak Campbell but 27th anniversaries only happen once.
