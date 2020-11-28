Special occasion dashed for UVa player's parents from Roanoke Valley

"I was 30 minutes into my drive," said Doug Jackson, the father of UVa linebacker Nick Jackson, who is from Atlanta, "but I truly feel sorry for all the parents that were either already there or on flights."

For a time going into the Cavaliers' game last week with Abilene Christian, it appeared that an order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam would limit the attendance to players and coaches only.

It was later clarified to include players' families.

"Comparing it to the last game at Scott Stadium last year, it's like night and day," Kevin Clifford said. "Going into a stadium with less than 1,000 people, it's definitely surreal, but we're fortunate to get to see them play."

Still, there are many questions surrounding the NCAA's handling of the pandemic.

"I don't know why the NCAA doesn't test Monday and Thursday and make sure the results are back by Friday morning before the teams have to travel," Clifford said. "I'm sure there are a lot of disappointed players who have made the trip."

As for coach Clifford's team at Glenvar, he is optimistic that the Highlanders will be playing in the spring, if not sooner.