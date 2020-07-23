Sponsor of UVa-Georgia football game says they won't play of fans are banned from attending

There is no room for negotiation on one key point as Atlanta organizers consider multiple contingency plans for three season-opening games, including one involving Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolin, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Without fans, the games can't be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan, whose organization is making plans for the Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn kickoff games, says fans must be allowed for the games to be played at the neutral site.
“If there are no fans allowed in the stadium, then we can’t do these games primarily because we only exist in our budget on ticket revenue and sponsor revenues," Stokan told The Associated Press on Thursday. “All the TV monies are negotiated in a conference package. That money all goes to the conference."
The Florida State-West Virginia game is scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by Georgia-Virginia on Sept. 7 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12.
This is the first year Stokan's committee has planned three kickoff games on the neutral site field. The committee stages the Peach Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff.
Stokan is awaiting decisions from the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 on plans for the 2020 season. Those plans could be announced by the end of the month.
If the leagues rule out nonconference games, as already announced by the Big Ten and Pac-12, the kickoff games would not be played.
One or more of the kickoff games also might not survive if the leagues decide on “plus-one” plans to play conference games and one nonconference game. That plan would protect such rivalry games as Georgia Tech-Georgia and Florida State-Florida but might not leave room for the nonconference kickoff game.
The coronavirus pandemic already has led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 300 Division I games.
Also sitting in limbo are the end-of-year bowl games, which generally occupy the last few weeks of December and early January.
How motivated will schools be to tack on a postseason game after all that? Especially one that doesn't determine a national title?
“You've got to think they'll be such a heightened sensitivity to adding another opportunity that doesn’t contribute to something else," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “I imagine the top bowls will want to try and still do it. But you've got to wonder if the schools will be willing to play. You made it through the regular season and now your going to add another event that adds complexity and cost.”
There are more bowl games scheduled for the coming season than ever before in major college football: 42, not including the College Football Playoff championship. Less than five months away from bowl season, most of them don't even have a date locked in yet. If the regular season can be saved, can the postseason be salvaged, too?
"I have yet to hear one thought on the part of any of the conferences that they would have a regular season and not have a postseason,” said Nick Carparelli, the new executive director of the Football Bowl Association.
At the top of the postseason hierarchy is the playoff. The semifinals are scheduled to to be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and te Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
As of now, none of that has changed, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said.
"This is an event you can't just pick up and easily move to a different time window," Hancock said.
Then there are the other New Year's Six games. The Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for Dec. 30. The Peach Bowl in Atlanta is set for early afternoon New Year's Day, leading into the semifinal games. The Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and Orange Bowl in South Florida are scheduled for Jan. 2.
Those games, along with the semifinals, are part of 12-year, $5.6 billion media rights deal with ESPN that pays about $470 million annually. Most of the money ends up with the Power Five conferences, though some trickles down to FCS.
“We're going to be as flexible as they need us to be,” Stokan said. “If they need us to move back two weeks, we'll move back two weeks.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!