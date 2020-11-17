Starting UVa D-lineman enters portal

Starting defensive tackle Jowon Briggs no longer was listed on UVa's roster by midafternoon Tuesday after playing in Saturday's 31-17 victory over Louisville.

The 247 Sports website reported Tuesday that Briggs, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound sophomore nose tackle, had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, apparently with an eye toward transferring.

Briggs, who wore No. 19, had started each of Virginia's first seven games and had been credited with 20 tackles, four of them for loss, including three sacks.

He was considered one of the top signees in UVa's 2019 entering class and was rated a four-star recruit, on a five-star scale, coming out of Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati.

Briggs was not redshirted as a UVa freshman in 2019 and played in 13 games, including seven as a starter. However, he might have been better known as a musician.

According to his UVa football bio, he can play 10 instruments. Briggs also was a member of the school's Hullabaloos, an a capella singing group that toured London last spring.

In an interview with Jeff White of UVa's sports information office, he said he was leaning to physics or astrophysics as a major.