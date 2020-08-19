Teel: Hurdles aplenty for conferences hoping to play fall sports

Three-plus weeks remain before the ACC’s 68th, and most bizarre, football season is scheduled to begin.
At any one of those approximately 30,000 minutes, the entire house of cards could collapse.
Today, tomorrow, an hour before Miami and Alabama-Birmingham are set to kick off Sept. 10: Anything is possible with COVID-19 and its aftershocks.
The issue now is the untold hurdles still confronting the ACC and five other FBS conferences aiming to play fall sports. Here are a handful.
Students returning
Might as well start with the hurdle that would give Edwin Moses — Google him, kids — the shakes. College students revel in socializing, and the repopulation of campuses already has become problematic.
North Carolina reported COVID-19 clusters of five or more cases in four residence areas last weekend, including a fraternity house. Late Monday afternoon, one week after in-person learning started, UNC returned to virtual instruction and said it is working to “decrease residential density on campus.”
A key sentence in the press release: “Residents who have hardships, such as lack of access to reliable internet, international students or student-athletes will have the option to remain on campus.”
ACC colleague Notre Dame on Friday attributed an infection spike to an off-campus party where masking and social-distancing guidelines were ignored by some. In the Big 12, every resident of an Oklahoma State sorority house is quarantined after 23 people tested positive.
The NBA and NHL have shown that a bubble can work. College is not a bubble, though UNC may be trying to create one.
Transparency
Four FBS leagues — the Mid-American, Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 — have shuttered fall sports, and the Pac-12 explained its reasoning with a coherent, 12-page report from its medical advisers.
This was in stark contrast to the Big Ten, where ineffective messaging has fueled open revolt and scarred the conference.
The ACC, Big 12, SEC, American Athletic, Sun Belt and Conference USA owe their athletes, coaches, staff members and fans clarity, regardless of their decisions. Often rivals, but partners in this quest, the ACC and SEC are on the transparency course.
Last week, the chairman of the ACC’s medical advisory group spoke to the Sports Business Daily, and a member of the SEC’s panel answered questions from The Athletic. Previously, the team doctors from Virginia and Virginia Tech, John MacKnight and Mark Rogers, outlined the challenges of staging sports during a pandemic.
“We believe we can mitigate [the virus] down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke, told the Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”
Another infectious disease specialist, LSU’s Catherine O’Neal, told The Athletic that SEC team doctors are prepared to effectively treat any cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation associated with COVID-19.
The Pac-12’s primary anxieties were test supplies and processing, infection rates in Pac-12 communities and the virus’s potential short- and long-term effects. Any conference or independent university moving forward should have its medical teams address those concerns specifically and publicly.
If they disagree with colleagues who recommended that other conferences shut down, no one should be surprised. Doctors and scientists differ frequently, perhaps never more so than when assessing a novel virus.
Have you or a member of your family ever sought a second medical opinion? Did those judgments vary? My answer to both questions is yes.
That doesn’t mean one opinion is right, the other wrong. That doesn’t mean one or both are rooted in a nefarious agenda. It just means smart people don’t always agree.
On this most everyone can concur
The better the intel, the better the decision. Which is why the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and others have been wise to gather as much data as possible before determining their fall paths.
Test, test, test
Issued July 29, the ACC’s in-season testing minimum for football is weekly. That’s unlikely to be enough.
John Wildhack, the AD at ACC member Syracuse, announced Friday that the Orange will test three times per week during the season. The Big 12 has adopted the same frequency, and the SEC plans to test at least twice weekly, while aiming for a third.
Will the ACC adjust accordingly? Will its 15 schools have access to enough tests? Will labs be able to process them quickly enough?
A potential breakthrough emerged Saturday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to Yale University for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 test, which could prove far cheaper and more readily available.
Andy Slavitt, a government health care specialist during the Obama administration, said on Twitter that the approval “could be one [of] the first major game-changers in fighting the pandemic. Rarely am I this enthusiastic.”
Finalizing schedules
The ACC’s intent was for each of its 15 teams to play one nonconference game at home. But subsequent decisions by other leagues and schools to pass on fall competition have left seven ACC programs, including UVA, without a nonconference date.
How determined are ACC officials to find new opponents? How much more television revenue might those games represent? Are ACC schools confident each nonconference opponent will conform to the ACC’s COVID-19 protocols?
The conformity question became central Friday when Liberty coach Hugh Freeze told Lynchburg’s News & Advance that screenings of his players the previous two weeks hadn’t necessitated tests because no one showed symptoms. Never mind that people who are asymptomatic can have and spread the virus.
The Flames are scheduled to play Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State, and Syracuse’s Wildhack told ESPN on Saturday that Liberty’s testing approach is “inadequate” and “deeply troubling.” He restated ACC policy that outside opponents must adhere to the conference’s protocols.
ESPN’s story prompted a statement from Liberty that the university will “meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard.”
Absent convincing proof that Liberty has kept its vow, ACC teams should cancel those games. Recklessly exposing your athletes to infections is the quickest way to derail an already tenuous season.
Never has the enterprise endured such turbulence. Never have its coaches and administrators been more anxious and conflicted.
Calling this preseason unique “would be the understatement of all time,” Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente said Friday. “To have part of the country in the middle of [training] camp, part of the country not, all the things that we all know that are going on, I’m not sure I would have ever thought it would look like this.”
