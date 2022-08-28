Toutville: As climate changes, gamblers must sharpen

The “money”-moon is over.

Oh, Toutville residents, we once had it so good. We knew it. Not only did legal gambling come inside our borders last year, but the companies arrived bearing extravagant gifts.

Huge signup bonuses. Free bets galore. Friendly lines. Those “no-brainer” offers where you’d win as long as the team you backed didn’t lose by 755 points.

The apps weren’t doing this out of the kindness of their hearts. Virginia law allowed them to deduct certain promotional expenses from their pre-tax revenues, including free bets used for player recruitment and retention.

The new state budget that went into effect July 1 closed that loophole. Now companies have 12 months from the time of launch in the market to deduct promotional incentives, then they must report and pay taxes on all revenues.

The four largest betting companies in Virginia — FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars — all have been live for more than a year. They’re not getting their tax write-offs anymore, but they still want their juicy profits.

What does this mean for you? Well, if you’ve been betting baseball this summer, you’ve already seen it. Not only have many of the best bonuses and free-bet offers dried up, but also many books are making their lines more advantageous to the house.

A so-called “10-cent” baseball line, where the favored Yankees are -110 and the underdog Red Sox are +100, has become a 20-cent line or worse at most places.

This matters. A lot. A bettor needs to win 52.4% of -110 bets to break even, while -120 odds require a 54.6% win rate to balance the books. That might not sound like much, but it doesn’t take long for gamblers to feel the effects.

We’ll miss the bonuses and free bets, too. With so much easy money goosing our accounts last year, any of us could be forgiven if we overestimated our handicapping prowess.

The huge signup bonuses remain for new players. But for those of us who’ve been playing since last year, the mandate is clear: We’re going to have to be a whole lot sharper in 2022.

Toutville is here to help. During football season, we’ll continue to have a weekly column breaking down the ACC betting trends and angles. We’ll also keep scouring the national slate to find enticing opportunities.

But as always, the gambler decides his or her own fate with sound money management. Here are three tips to help you navigate the post-moneymoon phase we’re now entering:

Be ultra-selective. If you played five games on a typical weekend last year, consider reducing that to three. If you played 10 games per week, think about doing five or six. The less exposure you can have to unfriendly odds, the smaller the hill you must climb to make money.

Bet small moneyline underdogs. The greater the perceived difference between the two teams, the bigger the house take will be on the odds. For example, at the time of this writing, the Caesars point spread on the North Texas-UTEP game on Aug. 27 is -1 for North Texas, which is -120 on the moneyline compared to +100 for UTEP. That 20-cent line jumps to 70 cents on the Nevada-New Mexico State game that same day. Nevada (-9.5) is -350 to win outright, while New Mexico State is +280 to pull the upset.

There are times to go for the big score, but picking the smaller upsets will tend to keep you competitive longer.

Shop around. Patronize the books that best take care of your needs. WynnBet, for example, doesn’t have a lot of the zany props of some of the other apps, but it still offers 10-cent baseball lines. That’s huge for a guy like me, particularly over the long term.

Toutville still stands and fully intends to thrive, even in this new climate. Good luck, everybody, and we’ll see you in September.