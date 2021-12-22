Toutville: Expect ACC to deliver bounce-back bowl season

You can’t do any worse than the ACC did during last year’s bowl season, as the league went 0-6.

Don’t expect similar futility this time around.

As the holidays descend upon us, Toutville (7-5 against the spread in bowls thus far) heads straight to the games involving ACC teams. Merry Christmas to all, and to all some good luck!

MILITARY BOWL (MONDAY)

East Carolina (+3, O/U 51.5) vs. Boston College. In the past four bowl games that they’ve been favored, the Eagles have failed to cover in any of them. ECU is an older team with some feistiness. The Pirates covered in six straight games (four as a pup) from Oct. 2-Nov. 13.

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL (TUESDAY)

Louisville (-1.5, O/U 55.5) over Air Force. Similarly to the Liberty game earlier this bowl season, we’ll side with the best player on the field. Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham is that. He announced that he’ll be coming back next season, and this game will be a nice showcase for him.

HOLIDAY BOWL (TUESDAY)

N.C. State (-1, O/U 59.5) vs. UCLA. The Wolfpack are 8-3-1 in their past 12 bowl games and have covered in each of their past five bowls as a favorite. The Bruins are a solid 8-4 ATS (matching their W/L record) this season but have beaten just one team all year that’s bowl-eligible, and that’s Hawaii (6-7).

FENWAY BOWL (WEDNESDAY)

Virginia (-2.5, O/U 71.5) vs. SMU. The Mustangs will be without receivers Reggie Roberson and Danny Gray, who combined for 100 catches for 1,428 yards and 15 touchdowns. They’ve opted out. That’s going to make it hard to keep up with Brennan Armstrong and UVa, which should be plenty motivated in Bronco Mendenhall’s finale.

PINSTRIPE BOWL (WEDNESDAY)

Maryland (-3.5, O/U 55) vs. Virginia Tech. This is one game where the opt-outs are really unbalanced. The Hokies are without some of their most important players – Braxton Burmeister, Tre Turner, Amare Barno, Lecitus Smith, et al – while the Terps had seven players enter the transfer portal, but none was a big factor late in the season.

CHEEZ-IT BOWL (WEDNESDAY)

Clemson (-1, O/U 44) vs. Iowa State. I love the Tigers here. We kept wondering when they were going to start rewarding bettors, and we got our answer – Oct. 30, when they covered on a wacky final play against FSU. They’re 4-1 ATS since, with the lone non-cover coming as a 41-point chalk against UConn (44-7 win). Take the nation’s No. 2-ranked defense and enjoy.

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL (DEC. 30)

North Carolina (-9, O/U 58.5) vs. South Carolina. The Gamecocks were 2-5 ATS down the stretch, punctuated by a 30-0 loss to rival Clemson. Tar Heels QB Sam Howell’s decision to play is huge, but so is UNC’s 11th-ranked rushing attack against the 99th-ranked USC rushing defense. Sorry, Shane; Gamecocks can’t keep up here.

PEACH BOWL (DEC. 30)

Pitt (+2.5, O/U 56) vs. Michigan State. This matchup had a ton of potential before MSU running back Kenneth Walker III opted out on Dec. 16 and Pitt QB Kenny Pickett did the same one day later. Both could have been Heisman finalists (and Pickett was), but they’re off to the pros, leaving a much less interesting game in their wake. I’ll take the points.

GATOR BOWL (DEC. 31)

Wake Forest (+3, O/U 57.5) vs. Texas A&M. You’ve been begging for a rematch of that 2017 Belk Bowl (won by Wake 55-52), and here you go. The Aggies covered just once away from home this season. This game is a long way from College Station, and TAMU will be without a couple of big defensive pieces who’ve opted out.

SUN BOWL (DEC. 31)

Miami (-2.5, O/U 59.5) vs. Washington State. It must be a rule that the Hurricanes can only play in the Sun Bowl in seasons they fire their coach. This will mark the third time that’s happened (also 2010 and 2015). I like the vibe Miami has around its program after a splashy December, and the Pac-12 was full of empty calories this year.

