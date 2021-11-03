Toutville, Week 10: What constitutes a bad beat?

Poor, poor, Florida State backers.

Notice I didn’t say “poor, poor FSU.” The Seminoles neither want nor need our sympathy. What do they care if they lose by 10 to Clemson instead of losing by four? They don’t.

And that’s why I refuse to label this a bad beat, even though many outlets will consider it for their bad beat of the year.

Let’s back up a bit and explain what happened for those who might have missed it. FSU, a 9.5-point underdog, was trailing Clemson 24-20 last Saturday with 4 seconds left in the game. The Seminoles had the ball at their own 33 yard line with time for one last desperation play. If you’re holding a Florida State +9.5 ticket here, you’re pretty much home.

And then disaster struck.

A hook-and-ladder play advanced the ball to the FSU 40, but an errant toss-back forced an FSU player to retreat and pick up the ball at 17. Corralled, he fired the ball toward the middle of the field. The next Seminole had a defender crowding him and couldn’t catch the pass.

So a Clemson defender ran over, picked up the loose ball and tumbled over the goal line for a touchdown.

Boom. Game over. FSU wins by 10.