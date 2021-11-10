Toutville, Week: 11: Oddsmakers keep Pitt above 'chaos' fray

UConn (+41, O/U 50.5) Clemson: If you made separate bets on the underdog and the over (aka, taking “the rover and over”) you’d be guaranteed to win at least one of those bets if UConn scored at least 10 points. My bigger question is whether Clemson can score 42, even against a high-calorie bakery item of an opponent.

Miami (-2.5, O/U 60.5) at Florida State: The Hurricanes aren’t “back,” but they’re heating up. They’ve covered in each of their past four road games. The Seminoles are just 2-6 ATS in their past eight as a pup.

Duke (+11.5, O/U 50) at Virginia Tech: If it feels like this series delivers unexpected results, that’s because it does. The underdog has covered in seven of the past eight meetings. The Blue Devils are really in bad shape, but they can run the ball a little, and the Hokies are struggling way too much on offense for me to lay 11.5 points with them against anybody.

Boston College (+2, O/U 54) at Georgia Tech: The Eagles are awful on the road (2-5 ATS in past seven), while the Jackets stink at home (1-6 ATS in past seven as a home fave). I’ll go with an old horse racing handicapping trick, counting on BC QB Phil Jurkovec to improve greatly in his second week after a layoff.