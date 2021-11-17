Toutville, Week 12: Take Fuente-replacement ‘odds’ for what they are

If you have a hunch who’s going to be the next Virginia Tech football coach, good luck trying to monetize it.

Several folks have asked me where they could bet on this potential prop. My answer? Nowhere, at least that I’ve found.

Vegas and offshore sportsbooks will set odds on just about anything – from presidential elections to who will be the next James Bond – but the Hokies’ job search doesn’t quite rise to the level of being worth it for them. There’s not enough national interest (like, say, if Nick Saban were to retire) to ensure that the majority of the bets would come from anyone other than those in the know.

This isn’t to say you can’t find “odds.” The site SportsLine.com has theoretical odds on the next Hokies boss, ranging from Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell (+400) and Louisiana’s Billy Napier (+500) to former TCU coach Gary Patterson and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman at +2000 apiece.

I haven’t found anywhere you could actually bet these, though, making them truly for entertainment purposes only. (For what it’s worth, I love that method of speculating/giving an opinion and have used it many times over the past 20 years, typically with Tech quarterback competitions.)