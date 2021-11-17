Toutville, Week 12: Take Fuente-replacement ‘odds’ for what they are

If you have a hunch who’s going to be the next Virginia Tech football coach, good luck trying to monetize it.
Several folks have asked me where they could bet on this potential prop. My answer? Nowhere, at least that I’ve found.
Vegas and offshore sportsbooks will set odds on just about anything – from presidential elections to who will be the next James Bond – but the Hokies’ job search doesn’t quite rise to the level of being worth it for them. There’s not enough national interest (like, say, if Nick Saban were to retire) to ensure that the majority of the bets would come from anyone other than those in the know.
This isn’t to say you can’t find “odds.” The site SportsLine.com has theoretical odds on the next Hokies boss, ranging from Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell (+400) and Louisiana’s Billy Napier (+500) to former TCU coach Gary Patterson and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman at +2000 apiece.
I haven’t found anywhere you could actually bet these, though, making them truly for entertainment purposes only. (For what it’s worth, I love that method of speculating/giving an opinion and have used it many times over the past 20 years, typically with Tech quarterback competitions.)
If you do find somewhere these are being offered for betting, please let me know. In Toutville’s case, a lack of real-world opportunity is probably for the best. My college football picks – or at least the locks -- have been putrid lately.
Without further ado, here are some more!
ACC lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)
Louisville (-20, O/U 60.5) at Duke. To use a poker metaphor that doesn’t actually exist, I’m all-out on the Devils. I actually like the over the most here. Duke’s giving up 500.1 yards per game this season and is powerless against the run, with is the Cardinals’ strength. Name the score, UL.
Wofford (no line) at UNC. If they don’t set a line on your game by midweek (and it’s not because of personnel questions), then you should not be playing it in late November. Wofford’s 1-9. We do appreciate the Mike Young, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy exports, though.
FSU (+1.5, O/U 54.5) at BC: The Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their past five home games and have covered in four straight as a home favorite. Having spent many quiet afternoons and evenings at Alumni Stadium, I don’t understand it, but I pay attention to it.
Wake Forest (+4, O/U 56.5) at Clemson: The Demon Deacons are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven meetings with Clemson, and they appeared better equipped than ever to win the game outright. Time for new blood atop the Atlantic.
UVa (+14.5, O/U 66) at Pitt: Just like last week, we’re getting cheated out of a good one if Brennan Armstrong can’t play. We saw what that looked like against Notre Dame, and this one could get out of hand, too, unless UVa’s prized signal-caller returns. Cavs have covered in four straight ACC games; that streak’s in peril.
Georgia Tech (+17, O/U 59.5) at Notre Dame. It’s not easy for a public team (Cowboys, Yankees, etc.) to outperform betting expectations, but the Irish have done it. They’re 7-3 against the spread this year. GT’s covered in just one of its past six games.
Virginia Tech (+8, O/U 56) at Miami: Classic weakness vs. weakness matchup here. The Hokies have covered in just two of their past 10 away games, while the Hurricanes are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 at home. I’ll give the nod to the ‘Canes, who’ve covered in five of the past seven meetings with Tech.
Syracuse (+11.5, O/U 50.5) at N.C. State: Last week notwithstanding, the Orange have been great for Toutville’s town coffers this year. They’re 8-2 ATS; here’s hoping they shake off whatever that was against Louisville.
Amac’s ACC lock of the week (4-6 ATS)
Wake Forest +4
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (4-7 ATS, 4-7 SU)
Oregon +3 over Utah
Oregon isn’t an underdog very often, but it’s dangerous to doubt the Ducks when they are. They’ve covered in five of their past six in that scenario. This series, too, has been good for pups, who’ve covered in four of five.