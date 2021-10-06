Toutville, Week 6: Diversification, Devils and Red River dogs

For me, laying points in football is even worse. Taking a 14-point favorite to cover and seeing it fall behind by seven is the second-worst experience I can imagine. The worst is watching that 14-point favorite rally and win the game by 10, then celebrate its “gutty” victory that left me with a losing ticket.

Maybe it’s not that way for you. Maybe something else really annoys you, like betting on a team you know isn’t as good as its opponent (ahem, Maryland) and watching it prove that on the field in excruciating fashion.

Good. Pay attention to that. Tailor your betting strategy in the opposite direction. Even if this is your first season as a college football bettor, you now should have a good understanding of what kind of losses drive you the craziest. Avoid putting yourself in those situations at all, and your gambling experience becomes a lot more fun.

Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (3-2 ATS, 3-2 SU)

Texas (+3) over Oklahoma