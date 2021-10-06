Toutville, Week 6: Diversification, Devils and Red River dogs

The first week of October — the unquestioned greatest month of the year — provided us one of our best lessons yet: Diversify your gambling portfolio.
Last Friday was a dark night in Toutville, Virginia, as Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (Maryland +4 against Iowa) put up an enormous stinker. The Terps QB threw picks on seemingly every play. The defense couldn’t stop anybody. The result was a 51-14 pummeling that dropped our locks of the week to 6-2 against the spread on the season.
It was by far the most catastrophic loss this town has suffered, but it was one loss. I ordered the Toutville flags to be flown at half-staff only until noon the next day, when we had a chance to rise again.
We did. Saturday’s ACC leans went 5-2 against the spread, and our ACC lock of the week (Syracuse +4) got it done against Florida State, moving our locks to 7-2. The town’s coffers remain full.
That Maryland performance underscores why I favor the incremental betting strategy — press slightly after each win, reset to your base bet after any loss — outlined in Week 1. No matter how much we might like a pick, it’s still a risk. It’s still gambling. And if your money management is sound, you’ll absorb the inevitable (and, we hope, occasional) blastings without an overwhelming desire to chase.
Onward to Week 6.
ACC lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)
Georgia Tech (-3.5, O/U 60) at Duke: Jackets are 1-6 ATS in their past seven as a favorite; Devils have covered in five of their past seven home games.
Virginia (+2.5, O/U 69.5) at Louisville: Home team has covered in each of the past five meetings; total also has gone under in all of those tilts.
Wake Forest (-6.5, O/U 57.5) at Syracuse: Orange have been a covering machine this season (4-1 ATS) and have fared well relative to expectations vs. Wake (7-3 ATS in past 10).
Florida State (+17.5, O/U 64.5) at North Carolina: Road team has covered in six of past seven meetings; underdog is 5-0 ATS in past five of those.
Notre Dame (-1, O/U 47) at Virginia Tech: Irish have covered in eight of past 10 road games; Hokies are 5-1 ATS in past six as a home pup.
Amac’s ACC Lock of the Week (4-0 ATS)
Duke +3.5
Week 5 Overachievers
ACC: Pitt (-3) thumped Georgia Tech 52-21
Nation: Tennessee (+2.5) whacked Missouri 62-24
Conference up for Grabs?
It’s an awfully rare sight: Clemson to win the ACC offered at plus money.
But that’s where we are after the Tigers’ narrow victory over Boston College on Saturday. Once a -835 favorite to win the conference — and still a firm -220 at this time last week — Clemson is now at +110, according to the conference odds tracker at sportsbettingdime.com.
Keep in mind, though, the Tigers remain the overwhelming betting choice to lift the trophy in Charlotte. Next is Pitt (+450), followed by Virginia Tech (+750) and Wake Forest (+800). UVa is eighth on the board at +4000.
These movements aren’t stunners to anyone who’s watched Clemson’s offensive struggles this season, but they another indicator that a league race that’s long seemed a foregone conclusion no longer is.
Tip of the Week: Know Thyself
I don’t bet favorites. Like, ever. On Tuesday night, I agreed with the oddsmakers that the Yankees were better than the Red Sox — better lineup, better bullpen, better chance to win the AL Wild Card Game.
I bet on Boston anyway. Why? Because I wanted to bet on the game, and the Red Sox were the underdogs. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned over two decades of doing this, it’s that I can’t stand betting a favorite and watching it lose.
For me, laying points in football is even worse. Taking a 14-point favorite to cover and seeing it fall behind by seven is the second-worst experience I can imagine. The worst is watching that 14-point favorite rally and win the game by 10, then celebrate its “gutty” victory that left me with a losing ticket.
Maybe it’s not that way for you. Maybe something else really annoys you, like betting on a team you know isn’t as good as its opponent (ahem, Maryland) and watching it prove that on the field in excruciating fashion.
Good. Pay attention to that. Tailor your betting strategy in the opposite direction. Even if this is your first season as a college football bettor, you now should have a good understanding of what kind of losses drive you the craziest. Avoid putting yourself in those situations at all, and your gambling experience becomes a lot more fun.
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week (3-2 ATS, 3-2 SU)
Texas (+3) over Oklahoma
The underdog has covered in seven of the past nine meetings between these two rivals. The Longhorns have been an ATM of late for bettors, covering in six of their past seven games dating back to last year. Oklahoma’s record (5-0) looks great, but the fact is the Sooners have covered just once this season. In the four games they haven’t, they’ve been a combined 62 points on the wrong side of the line.
Feedback Welcome
Have a question or comment about sports gambling? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, gang!