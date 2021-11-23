Toutville: Will Cavaliers cover against Hokies?

We all know that the Commonwealth Cup has been extremely one-sided in recent years, with Virginia Tech winning 16 of the past 17 meetings against Virginia. But from a betting perspective, the Cavaliers haven’t been quite as much of a pushover as it might seem.

UVa has covered the spread in four of the past 10 meetings in the rivalry. In 2015, the Cavaliers lost by three as a 3.5-point underdog. In 2013, they were 11.5 point underdogs and lost 16-6. The year before that, they were 9.5-point pups and lost 17-14.

But when the Hokies cover in this series, they often do so emphatically. Of their six successful covers in the past 10 meetings, four have bettered the line by double digits, including their 38-0 rout in 2011 as a 4.5-point favorite.

Virginia opened Saturday’s meeting as a 7.5-point favorite, but that’s been bet down to a touchdown. The Cavaliers have been a mid-range favorite (7 to 13.5 points) twice this year and have taken care of business in both, dragging Duke 48-0 as a 10-point chalk and blasting Illinois 42-14 as an 11.5-point fave.

One other factor pointing in UVa’s direction: The home team has covered in seven of the past eight meetings in the Commonwealth Cup.