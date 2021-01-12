Transfer Sam Hauser living up to expectations for UVa basketball

Hauser and point guard Kihei Clark lead the team in minutes played with 296 apiece after nine games. Hauser leads the team in another category — 3-point field-goal attempts — although he's shooting just 34% from beyond the arc.

"I believe there's going to be some games where he goes bang, bang, bang," Bennett added. "There's going to be a lot of them. He definitely can do that.

"I like his versatility and he's a team-first guy. He's always saying, 'What can I do to help the team?' Sometimes you have to urge him, 'Hey be aggressive. Be assertive.' Joe Harris was like that."

Harris, the MVP of the ACC Tournament as a UVa senior in 2013-2014, was one of the top shooters to come through UVa and won the NBA 3-point championship in 2016. He signed a $75-million contract with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.

As a sophomore at Marquette, Hauser shot 48.7% on 3-pointers.

"He's probably being marked pretty good and there's some inexperience [among UVa players] around him," Bennett said. "He's getting quality looks. He doesn't force much."

Hauser hasn't been stressed out by a dropoff in his 3-point percentage.