UConn cancels football season

UConn canceled its football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision rules out a potential nonleague foe for Virginia this season.
UConn was on Virginia’s original schedule. But the ACC announced last week a new scheduling model that calls for each of its football teams to play 10 conference games plus just one nonleague game. UVa has not yet announced the nonleague foe it is keeping on the schedule.
UVa’s original schedule had four nonleague games, including a Sept. 5 neutral-site game in Atlanta with Southeastern Conference member Georgia, whose league scrapped nonconference games last week; a Sept. 12 home game with VMI; a Sept. 19 home game with UConn; and an Oct. 24 game at Old Dominion.
UConn’s decision leaves VMI and ODU as the remaining contenders to fill UVa’s nonleague slot.
One reason UConn canceled its season was because Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He had said the team would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.
“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”
UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as a football independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.
The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and UVa remained uncertain, UConn officials said.
But coach Randy Edsall said the decision had nothing to do with UConn’s schedule.
“These young men’s lives are more important than money,” Edsall said.
Senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark read a statement to the media from the team, which he said was united in its agreement to cancel the season.
“We love this game and we love competing,” he said. “We came to campus in the beginning of July knowing there would be challenges presented by the pandemic, but it is apparent to us now that these challenges are impossible to overcome.”
The team returned to campus on July 1 and no one has tested positive for the coronavirus, UConn officials said.
But the team had several scares, with three players showing COVID-19 symptoms at various times this summer, requiring those players and everyone they had contact with to be isolated until those tests came back negative. That meant that only 30% of the team was available for the 14 workouts the Huskies have had this summer, Edsall said.
Benedict said UConn, which has rejoined the Big East for most other sports, has not made a final decision about any other sport and is working with the conference, which is planning for league-only schedules for the fall.
