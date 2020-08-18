Uncertainty surrounds ACC fall Olympic sports season

"If the NCAA made an announcement that there's going to be a spring championship for the fall sports, I think the ACC would say, ‘OK, we're going to do our ACC championship in some version in the spring,’" Gelnovatch said.

Even if the NCAA wants to move its fall tournaments to the spring, the pandemic could still keep that from happening. So perhaps the ACC will stick with its fall regular season regardless.

"No one's crystal ball really works to understand what's going to be in place in the spring," said Wake Forest men's soccer coach Bobby Muuss, whose team made the NCAA semifinals last year. "So if we have an opportunity to compete right now and push forward, … that's ultimately our goal [at Wake].

"My program wants to win the national championship. We also want to compete in the best soccer conference in the country, play the best competition as we possibly can, and that's in the ACC. … Right now we have an opportunity to compete for an ACC championship.

"I'm hoping what [the NCAA says is] … if you play in the fall, you play in the fall and you'll still be eligible to play in the championship in the spring if we're able to have one.

"Even if they say there's a spring championship, right now how do we know we can accomplish that?"