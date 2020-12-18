UVa athletic director says she's not interested in Georgia job

University of Virginia athletic director Carla Williams responded to speculation by stating Friday that she is not interested in the AD opening at the University of Georgia, where she previously was an adminstrator.

"The University of Virginia and President Jim Ryan gave me a transformative opportunity to lead one of the nation's premier athletic programs at one of the nation's best academic institutions," Williams said.

"We have a bold vision for how the University can lead in the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, to be both great and good in all we do."

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is planning to retire Dec. 31 after serving as the Bulldogs' AD since 2010.

