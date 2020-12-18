 Skip to main content
UVa athletic director says she's not interested in Georgia job
UVa athletic director says she's not interested in Georgia job

400957ec-0811-474f-9968-cc43ac546779.JPG

UVa athletic director Carla Williams reacts on stage at Scott Stadium during a celebration honoring the Cavaliers for winning the NCAA men's basketball championship last year.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS | The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

University of Virginia athletic director Carla Williams responded to speculation by stating Friday that she is not interested in the AD opening at the University of Georgia, where she previously was an adminstrator.

"The University of Virginia and President Jim Ryan gave me a transformative opportunity to lead one of the nation's premier athletic programs at one of the nation's best academic institutions," Williams said.

"We have a bold vision for how the University can lead in the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, to be both great and good in all we do."

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is planning to retire Dec. 31 after serving as the Bulldogs' AD since 2010.

Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

